JobKeeper saved 700,000 jobs: RBA

One in five Australians who received the JobKeeper payment would not have stayed employed this year without it, according to a research paper from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

The Morrison government announced a series of fiscal measures at the start of the year in response to the sharp fall in economic activity due to COVID-19.

The central bank collected data on the JobKeeper measure and found it played a crucial role in cushioning the fall in employment in the first half of the year.

"At the national level, JobKeeper prevented at least 700,000 additional employment relationships being lost in the short term," the RBA said.

"Without JobKeeper, employment would have fallen by twice as much as it did. Our estimates are close to (or, a little larger than) Treasury's earlier estimates of the number of jobs that this fiscal measure 'saved'."

The JobKeeper payment cost over $100 million and supported around 3.5 million workers in over 900,000 businesses.

The RBA said it "undoubtedly" played a crucial role in helping Australian workers to remain employed in one of the worst economic downturns in decades.

"The Treasury's three-month review of the program used descriptive evidence to make the assessment that JobKeeper has had a material effect," it said.

Despite the positive results, the RBA said it is important to note its analysis is retrospective and does not consider the effects of the program from August 2020 to present.

"Notably, the changes in payment rates and eligibility that occurred from end September mean that our estimates may not generalise beyond our period of analysis," it said.

"Treasury has noted that JobKeeper has a 'number of features that create adverse incentives which may become more pronounced over time as the economy recovers'."

Despite this, the central bank concluded that without the scheme employment losses would have been twice as large over the period to August.

The RBA added that policymakers should not assume that the short-term effects of the scheme will necessarily persist.

"The international literature suggests that wage subsidies, if maintained too long, can have adverse effects on incentives and impede the reallocation of labour," it said.

