Janus Henderson strengthens institutional team

In a series of promotions, Janus Henderson Investors has appointed a new head of institutional business for Australia and head of consultant relations.

Tom Kelly has been promoted to head of institutional business for Australia from his role as institutional sales director, which he has been in since 2016.

Prior to joining Janus Henderson, Kelly was a vice president at BlackRock.

Kelly will report to Janus Henderson country head Matt Gaden and will focus on continuing to work closely with institutional clients to deliver increasingly tailored solutions to meet their needs.

Research and investment solutions director Jaxon Rudduck has been promoted to head of consultant relations for Australia.

Rudduck joined the firm in 2016 as a senior product development manager from Man Group where he was client services manager and product development manager.

In addition, Fawzul Ahmed has been promoted to senior client account manager where he will work with institutional clients to address their needs on a daily, monthly, quarterly, and annual timeframe and achieve optimal outcomes.

"Our efforts to further grow and diversify the Institutional book will be dependent on our ability to tailor outcomes for clients or meet a need with differentiated strategies," Gaden said.

"These promotions reinforce the firm's commitment to growing its institutional business in Australia, as it is a critical component to our long-term vision for growth."

The appointments come after Janus Henderson appointed Greg Clarke to the newly created role of director, institutional sales in January.

In the role, Clarke will act as a link between the Australian institutional business, marketing, and investments divisions, and support the team in delivering valuable investment research and solutions.