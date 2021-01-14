Janus Henderson bolsters institutional team

Janus Henderson has announced the appointment of Greg Clarke in the newly created role of director, institutional solutions.

Clarke will be based in Janus Henderson's Sydney office and report to head of Australia Matt Gaden.

Most recently Clarke worked with TAL as consultant - asset specialist, investments, retirement and new propositions.

He also played an important role in the transition of the newly acquired Suncorp life insurance business into the TAL business.

Janus Henderson said Clarke will act as a link between the Australian institutional business, marketing and investments divisions, and support the team in delivering valuable investment research and solutions.

Gaden said he is pleased to welcome him to the Janus Henderson team.

"We believe his extensive investment and research experience will complement our ability to provide clients with insights that are focused on capitalising the opportunities and solving the challenges they face," Gaden said.

"As our institutional audience evolves to become ever more sophisticated, and the complexity of some of our strategies increases, it is critical that Janus Henderson creates better and more client-centric messaging which accurately represents the capabilities of the firm and ensures that clients feel that they have been listened to and understood."

Clarke has over 25 years' experience in asset management, insurance and superannuation, having also held roles with a range of industry participants including QBE Insurance, Pengana, QIC and AMP Capital.