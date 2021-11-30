NEWS
Executive Appointments

Janus Henderson appoints head of distribution for Asia

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 30 NOV 2021   12:06PM

Janus Henderson Group has appointed Andrew Hendry to the role of head of distribution in Asia (ex-Japan).

He will join in February 2022 and report to to Suzanne Cain, global head of distribution.

Hendry will be based in Singapore and his remit will exclude Japan and Australia.

He will be responsible for the overall strategy and management of Janus Henderson's distribution functions across Asia (excluding Japan and Australia).

Hendry has 23 years of experience in the industry and joins Janus Henderson from abrdn, where he was head of distribution, Asia Pacific.

He has also held positions at Westoun Advisors, M&G Investments and started his career at Capital Group.

Cain congratulated Hendry on his new position.

"We are excited to welcome Andrew to the firm. His wealth of experience from some of the global asset management industry's leading firms, coupled with his steadfast client-centric approach, will enable growth in the region and ensure we continue to meet our clients' evolving needs," she said.

The firm also recently appointed Shinichi Aizawa as executive chair and president of Janus Henderson Investors (Japan), as well as Tomoyasu Tanimoto as head of distribution in Japan.

Read more: Andrew HendryJanus Henderson GroupSuzanne CainCapital GroupJanus Henderson Investors
