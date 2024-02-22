Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

JANA wins mandate from public sector super fund

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 22 FEB 2024   12:44PM

JANA has been selected as the investment consultant for the Tasmanian Retirement Benefits Fund (RBF).

Following an extensive procurement process supported independently by Deloitte, the asset consultant was awarded the mandate by the Superannuation Commission, the trustee of RBF, to help manage the public sector fund's $2.1 billion in defined benefit assets.

"We look forward to working closely with the Superannuation Commission to help them achieve strong investment outcomes to improve the well-being of Tasmanians," JANA chief executive Georgie Dudley said.

Dudley also emphasised the growing demand for the firm's implemented consulting services, attributing it to a diverse clientele seeking institutional-quality investment opportunities and implementation.

"In today's volatile market environment investors need to be equipped with a well-diversified investment portfolio across a range of asset classes. With our market leading investment trusts, we're well-positioned to assist clients achieve their investment outcome objectives," she said.

As of 30 December 2023, JANA's total funds under advice was over $1.3 trillion.

According to research from Rainmaker Information, JANA holds a commanding market share of 42.5% in the not-for-profit super fund sector as of September 2023.

Read more: JANASuperannuationSuperannuation CommissionTasmanian Retirement Benefits FundSuper fundInvestment consultantGeorgie DudleyDeloitteRainmaker InformationAsset consultantPublic sector fund
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Insignia details transformation progress
Advice group awards mandate to JANA
Future Group commences organisational restructure
Superannuation fund returns underperformed SMSFs: Research
Treasury details winners from tax concessions on super contributions
MDA authorisations remain steady amid exodus
Indexed strategies to hit $1tn in two years
Unlisted asset valuation practices under review
Australian Ethical super chief goes for growth in 2024
Market performance fails to sway retirement confidence: State Street

Editor's Choice

Super contribution caps to rise on July 1

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
Superannuation contribution caps will go up on July 1, after the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported an increase in average weekly ordinary time earnings.

Insignia details transformation progress

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:45PM
Insignia Financial's share price is up some 12% after it posted a marginal increase in underlying profit and reported all its strategic priorities being on-track.

JANA wins mandate from public sector super fund

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:44PM
JANA has been selected as the investment consultant for the Tasmanian Retirement Benefits Fund (RBF).

Super tax is a 'wealth tax': Taylor

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:41PM
Shadow treasurer Angus Taylor slammed the proposed doubling of superannuation tax to 30%, saying it is a blatant attack on Australians' wealth.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
21-23

SMSF Association National Conference 2024 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Mair

CHIEF MEMBER & ADVICE OFFICER
UNISUPER
UniSuper chief member and advice officer Danielle Mair's professional tapestry has been marked by a steadfast commitment to leadership, a relentless focus on customer experience, and a drive for cultural and business transformation. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach