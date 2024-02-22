JANA wins mandate from public sector super fund

JANA has been selected as the investment consultant for the Tasmanian Retirement Benefits Fund (RBF).

Following an extensive procurement process supported independently by Deloitte, the asset consultant was awarded the mandate by the Superannuation Commission, the trustee of RBF, to help manage the public sector fund's $2.1 billion in defined benefit assets.

"We look forward to working closely with the Superannuation Commission to help them achieve strong investment outcomes to improve the well-being of Tasmanians," JANA chief executive Georgie Dudley said.

Dudley also emphasised the growing demand for the firm's implemented consulting services, attributing it to a diverse clientele seeking institutional-quality investment opportunities and implementation.

"In today's volatile market environment investors need to be equipped with a well-diversified investment portfolio across a range of asset classes. With our market leading investment trusts, we're well-positioned to assist clients achieve their investment outcome objectives," she said.

As of 30 December 2023, JANA's total funds under advice was over $1.3 trillion.

According to research from Rainmaker Information, JANA holds a commanding market share of 42.5% in the not-for-profit super fund sector as of September 2023.