NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

JANA hires legal expert from industry fund

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 JAN 2022   12:29PM

Investment consulting firm JANA appointed a legal expert to lead its risk and compliance division.

Lindy Hunt was hired as head of legal, risk and compliance last December, joining from Club Plus Super where she spent the last seven years of her career.

Prior to Club Plus, which merged with AustralianSuper last December, Hunt was at Mercer for over 10 years serving as a senior solicitor and principal.

Hunt also worked for APRA's enforcement group where she conducted investigations into breaches of superannuation laws.

The new role focuses on managing JANA's contractual relationships, governance and ongoing development and implementation of risk and compliance frameworks.

JANA chief operating officer Ashleigh Crittle said Hunt's experience and expertise will strengthen the firm's robust frameworks to deliver reliable and consistent results for clients.

Former Club Plus chief operating officer David Barton recently joined Future Super in a newly created position, wrapping up four-year tenure at the industry super fund.

Read more: JANALindy HuntClub Plus SuperAPRAAshleigh CrittleAustralianSuperDavid BartonFuture SuperMercer
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Future Super hires operations chief
Christian Super hires former Mercer executive
YFYS could dampen ESG adoption: Research
Aware Super leads on climate action: IGCC
Retail super fund to be wound up
Best-performing default funds revealed
Smart default fund to boost retirement incomes
One million visits to YourSuper comparison tool
Future Super acquires Aon's super business
Industry responds to heatmap findings

Editor's Choice

Life insurers to embrace risky assets

KARREN VERGARA
Life insurers will take on more risks and shun safe-haven assets in a bid to bump up returns in 2022.

AMP hires new head of portfolio management

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
AMP has appointed a new head of portfolio management for its troubled multi-asset group (MAG), hiring from Pendal.

Insto investors tempted by crypto

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A new study shows close to 80% of institutional investors and wealth managers are now looking favourably upon cryptocurrencies, citing strong capital growth and diversification benefits.

American Century introduces small-cap fund

KARREN VERGARA
American Century has launched a global small-cap fund targeting Australian wholesale investors.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.