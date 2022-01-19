JANA hires legal expert from industry fund

Investment consulting firm JANA appointed a legal expert to lead its risk and compliance division.

Lindy Hunt was hired as head of legal, risk and compliance last December, joining from Club Plus Super where she spent the last seven years of her career.

Prior to Club Plus, which merged with AustralianSuper last December, Hunt was at Mercer for over 10 years serving as a senior solicitor and principal.

Hunt also worked for APRA's enforcement group where she conducted investigations into breaches of superannuation laws.

The new role focuses on managing JANA's contractual relationships, governance and ongoing development and implementation of risk and compliance frameworks.

JANA chief operating officer Ashleigh Crittle said Hunt's experience and expertise will strengthen the firm's robust frameworks to deliver reliable and consistent results for clients.

Former Club Plus chief operating officer David Barton recently joined Future Super in a newly created position, wrapping up four-year tenure at the industry super fund.