Jameson TTB, ANZ partner to deliver housing project

The fund manager is providing $5.4 million, while the banking giant is dropping $9.25 million on the project.

The four-level building designed for disability housing is set to commence this month and is expected to be completed in April 2024.

Jameson is funding the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) project through its $100 million Jameson Special Situations Fund (JSSits).

The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of hybrid-credit opportunities in sectors including social infrastructure such as childcare, seniors living and healthcare.

"The profile of this sector is closely aligned to the ESG values of the firm," explained Jameson TTB director Nick Browne

The project seeks to help meet the growing demand for specialist disability accommodation (SDA).

Browne said the firm is pleased to continue supporting the sector and working alongside experienced partners in the space.

"There is an undersupply of adequate specialist disability housing, and the sector has largely been underfunded, with few financial institutions investing in this space," he explained.

"It is great to be working with ANZ again. Our shared values and goal of providing more disability accommodation comes at an opportune time. The private sector is well-equipped to address the shortfall in the NDIS sector. Locally, our new project will support the existing medical infrastructure in the surrounding area."

ANZ's goal is to fund and facilitate $10 billion of investment by 2030.

ANZ acting head of health Cindy Arthur said the banking giant is committed to helping improve the availability of accessible housing options for Australians.

"We're proud to support a project that will deliver much needed accommodation options for people living with a disability," she said.

The project, designed for medium-term accommodation will included 13 studio apartments, eight two-bedroom and two-bathroom apartments, support offices as well as communal dining and activity areas.

"We are committed to providing better housing outcomes and opportunities for those needing specialist disability accommodation. We are excited about our future in funding more NDIS projects and working with more providers and developers to deliver more housing to address the needs within Australia," concluded Browne.