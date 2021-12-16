Jameson Capital hires investment director

The boutique real estate private equity manager appointed its first investment director, hiring from Wingate.

Rupert Blunden joined Jameson Capital last month following almost six years at Wingate in private debt, equity, and structured finance.

He brings more than 12 years' experience in real estate debt and equity markets and began his career with Westpac in corporate banking and finance.

In his new role, he will be responsible for originating, structuring and executing real estate investments across a capital stack - from mezzanine debt, hybrid securities, preferred equity and joint ventures.

Blunden will also be involved in further expanding Jameson relationships with clients and assets.

"Along with his strong experience in commercial and property finance, his ability to identify opportunistic deals and execute across property transactions and investments will be an asset to the firm," Jameson Capital co-founder and director Nick Browne said.

Blunden said he is thrilled to be joining the Jameson Capital team.

"There are few players in the market that focus solely on the space of alternative assets, capital markets and real estate, combined," Blunden said.

"I look forward to working with Nick and Jonathan [Webster, co-founder] and the many opportunities for me to learn from their unique skill set, while also drawing on my experience across debt capital markets, working with real estate investors and developers."