ISA takes swipe at Grattan

Industry Super Australia (ISA) claims an increase in the super guarantee to 12% will increase consumption at a whole adult life level, as it takes a swipe at alternate modelling.

In its submission to the Retirement Income Review (RIR), ISA said its modelling is evidence that a 12% SG rate will change average annual disposable incomes during the whole of adult life.

"At a whole adult life level, disposable incomes increase for all in a range from 0.6% to 3.7%," ISA said.

"These are significant results because it has been claimed by some that increasing the SG rate will negatively impact levels of consumption.

"But our modelling shows that disposable incomes over an adult life will increase for all income deciles."

According to ISA modelling higher earners would see a 22% increase in disposable income in retirement, while lower income earners would only see a rise of 1.8%.

Brendan Coates, program director, household finances, at Grattan Institute rejected ISA's modelling saying its research assumes only 70% of the cost of higher compulsory super comes from lower wages.

"Grattan's research shows that at least 80% of the cost of compulsory super comes via lower wages within two to three years, a finding that the Reserve Bank of Australia has endorsed, and the long-term impact is likely to be even higher," Coates said.

"ISA's conclusion that higher SG is needed also relies on the assumption that spending needs rise as retirees age, when in fact spending falls by around 15-20% between ages 70 and 90."

Coates said Grattan's research shows that most Australians, including those working part-time or with broken work histories, are likely to replace their pre-retirement living standard.

"Compulsory super shouldn't rise because that would force Australians to save for a higher living standard in retirement than they have while working," he said.

ISA also said inequalities in the labour market are both "reflected and exaggerated" in the super system, calling for the removal of the minimum superannuation threshold.

"The $450 threshold creates an unnecessary gap in super coverage that affects workers most in need of superannuation such as low income and casual workers - a group in which women are over-represented. It also affects workers in multiple jobs," ISA said.

"To address this inequity, ISA proposes that the $450 minimum monthly pay threshold before super is paid should be removed."

The ISA said there are a number of reasons why increasing the super guarantee is the best policy tool for improving the adequacy of retirement incomes.

"Increases to the SG will generate savings on pension expenditure," ISA said.

"Rice Warner have estimated that the fiscal impact of an SG increase to 12% would be a reduction in expenditure as a proportion of GDP from 2.8% in 2025 to 2.1% in 2085, saving around $13.5 billion per year even in a context where the population is ageing and life expectancy is increasing."

Coates pointed to documents released by Treasury which indicated its findings were "broadly consistent with internal Treasury analysis".

"The same Treasury documents described Industry Super Australia's criticisms of our retirement incomes research as 'pretty specious'," Coates said.