NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Regulatory
ISA takes swipe at Grattan
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 27 FEB 2020   11:36AM

Industry Super Australia (ISA) claims an increase in the super guarantee to 12% will increase consumption at a whole adult life level, as it takes a swipe at alternate modelling.

In its submission to the Retirement Income Review (RIR), ISA said its modelling is evidence that a 12% SG rate will change average annual disposable incomes during the whole of adult life.

"At a whole adult life level, disposable incomes increase for all in a range from 0.6% to 3.7%," ISA said.

"These are significant results because it has been claimed by some that increasing the SG rate will negatively impact levels of consumption.

"But our modelling shows that disposable incomes over an adult life will increase for all income deciles."

According to ISA modelling higher earners would see a 22% increase in disposable income in retirement, while lower income earners would only see a rise of 1.8%.

Brendan Coates, program director, household finances, at Grattan Institute rejected ISA's modelling saying its research assumes only 70% of the cost of higher compulsory super comes from lower wages.

"Grattan's research shows that at least 80% of the cost of compulsory super comes via lower wages within two to three years, a finding that the Reserve Bank of Australia has endorsed, and the long-term impact is likely to be even higher," Coates said.

"ISA's conclusion that higher SG is needed also relies on the assumption that spending needs rise as retirees age, when in fact spending falls by around 15-20% between ages 70 and 90."

Coates said Grattan's research shows that most Australians, including those working part-time or with broken work histories, are likely to replace their pre-retirement living standard.

"Compulsory super shouldn't rise because that would force Australians to save for a higher living standard in retirement than they have while working," he said.

ISA also said inequalities in the labour market are both "reflected and exaggerated" in the super system, calling for the removal of the minimum superannuation threshold.

"The $450 threshold creates an unnecessary gap in super coverage that affects workers most in need of superannuation such as low income and casual workers - a group in which women are over-represented.  It also affects workers in multiple jobs," ISA said.

"To address this inequity, ISA proposes that the $450 minimum monthly pay threshold before super is paid should be removed."

The ISA said there are a number of reasons why increasing the super guarantee is the best policy tool for improving the adequacy of retirement incomes.

"Increases to the SG will generate savings on pension expenditure," ISA said.

"Rice Warner have estimated that the fiscal impact of an SG increase to 12% would be a reduction in expenditure as a proportion of GDP from 2.8% in 2025 to 2.1% in 2085, saving around $13.5 billion per year even in a context where the population is ageing and life expectancy is increasing."

Coates pointed to documents released by Treasury which indicated its findings were "broadly consistent with internal Treasury analysis".

"The same Treasury documents described Industry Super Australia's criticisms of our retirement incomes research as 'pretty specious'," Coates said.

Read more: ISASGIndustry Super AustraliaRetirement Income ReviewRice Warner
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ISA reaffirms stance on super guarantee
Industry super steps up SG campaign as RBA weighs in
The PDS is weak: Rice Warner
SG amnesty bill finally passes
Super chief opposes SG increase
What SMSFs will look like in 2030
Super fee obsession must stop
SG increase means lower wages: Grattan
Retirement funding system failing: Report
SG increase will hurt women: NFAW
Editor's Choice
Why Phillip Morris gets ESG points
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Ariel Investments chief investment officer Rupal J. Bhansali shared her contrarian views on ESG investing and why Phillip Morris International makes the cut.
Hollywood actor charged by SEC
ELIZA BAVIN
The US Securities and Exchange Commission charged a prominent actor for failing to disclose payments he received for promoting an investment in a bitcoin offering.
Moelis Australia names co-chiefs, acquires lender
KANIKA SOOD
Moelis Australia has promoted two managing directors to joint chief executives as it announces plans to acquire a local non-bank lender, eyeing a bigger slice of the $1.8 trillion Australian residential mortgage market.
Sargon clouds OneVue results
KANIKA SOOD
OneVue has made a provision to write down its Sargon receivable by $26 million to just $3.9 million, dragging its first half bottom line to $27 million in losses after tax.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
5
DWS APAC Investment Outlook for Q2 2020 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Vic Jokovic
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CHI-X AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Chi-X Australia is making waves, disrupting the ASX's monopoly. Key to it all, chief executive Vic Jokovic says, is understanding that other people can make or break you. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something R3038LGH