iPartners launches property credit fund

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 6 JUL 2023   12:01PM

The alternatives fund manager has launched a strategy to wholesale investors that targets secured real estate loans located in Australia and New Zealand.

iPartners' Property Credit Fund is capped at a $50 million raise before first close, with iPartners head of property Harry Hyslop saying the fund is "a compelling opportunity for investors who have remained underweight and selectively invested while waiting for the market to correct".

"In the current economic and regulatory environment, banks and other non-bank lenders may continue to pull back from the market as they deal with problems in legacy portfolios that were priced for a continued period of credit expansion," Hyslop said.

"The investment should appeal to those looking for an investment that generates high monthly income across a diversified low LVR portfolio actively managed by an experienced team."

iPartners co-founder and chief executive Travis Miller said the "firm held off following the crowd" as it waited for the property credit markets to reset.

"Now that this has occurred, from a relative value perspective we see property credit as a very attractive asset class," Miller said.

iPartners is both a platform and fund manager. The latter, launched in 2020, has four funds with more than $250 million in funds under management.

Last September, it appointed Thom Bentley as its director head of capital markets, marking its expansion across the ditch.

He is responsible for growing the business across wholesale and institutional investors in New Zealand and reports to the head of capital markets Alex Thompson.

Openmarkets hit with largest ever MDP penalty

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:49PM
Openmarkets Australia has paid a $4.5 million penalty, the largest sanction ever imposed by an ASIC Market Disciplinary Panel, after contravening market integrity rules.

Institutions must raise the bar on cybersecurity resilience: APRA

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:24PM
Insights from APRA expose a lack of compliance with cybersecurity obligations is leaving hundreds of institutions open to financial crime.

HESTA generates 9.59% investment return

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:11PM
HESTA has delivered a 9.59% return for its balanced growth investment option.

