iPartners launches property credit fundBY KARREN VERGARA | THURSDAY, 6 JUL 2023 12:01PM
Read more: iPartners, Alex Thompson, Harry Hyslop, Thom Bentley, Travis Miller
The alternatives fund manager has launched a strategy to wholesale investors that targets secured real estate loans located in Australia and New Zealand.
iPartners' Property Credit Fund is capped at a $50 million raise before first close, with iPartners head of property Harry Hyslop saying the fund is "a compelling opportunity for investors who have remained underweight and selectively invested while waiting for the market to correct".
"In the current economic and regulatory environment, banks and other non-bank lenders may continue to pull back from the market as they deal with problems in legacy portfolios that were priced for a continued period of credit expansion," Hyslop said.
"The investment should appeal to those looking for an investment that generates high monthly income across a diversified low LVR portfolio actively managed by an experienced team."
iPartners co-founder and chief executive Travis Miller said the "firm held off following the crowd" as it waited for the property credit markets to reset.
"Now that this has occurred, from a relative value perspective we see property credit as a very attractive asset class," Miller said.
iPartners is both a platform and fund manager. The latter, launched in 2020, has four funds with more than $250 million in funds under management.
Last September, it appointed Thom Bentley as its director head of capital markets, marking its expansion across the ditch.
He is responsible for growing the business across wholesale and institutional investors in New Zealand and reports to the head of capital markets Alex Thompson.
Editor's Choice
Openmarkets hit with largest ever MDP penalty|
Institutions must raise the bar on cybersecurity resilience: APRA|
HESTA generates 9.59% investment return|
iPartners launches property credit fund|
|Sponsored by
Building Aussie equity portfolios
Tips and insights on stock selection to achieve a client's investment objectives by AssureInvest's Andrew Doherty.
|Sponsored by
Setting out our progress towards a sustainable transition
Our 2022 Sustainability Report demonstrates the progress we have made on embedding our approach to investing sustainably into our business.
|Sponsored by
Fostering Change With Impact Investing
Read how T. Rowe Price is searching for the winners that are leading the charge and putting capital behind those aiming towards positive outcomes.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Flipping the perspective: What is a fit-for-purpose SoA?
Strategic asset allocation: what matters in the long run
The game's afoot: Unit trusts versus ETPs
Giving more thoughtfully
Patrick Hodgens
FIRETRAIL INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED