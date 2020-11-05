NEWS
IOOF unfazed by poor MLC result
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 5 NOV 2020   12:03PM

NAB posted a 37% loss in revenue while MLC Wealth was down around $100 million in divisional cash earnings from last year, though IOOF said the result is broadly in line with its expectations.

IOOF is set to acquire 100% of MLC Wealth from NAB for $1.4 billion in a deal announced in August this year. As such, this is the last time MLC's performance will be reported by the bank prior to the completion of the acquisition.

MLC's cash earnings of $62 million for the year to September 30 was a significant from the $162 million posted in the same period of 2019.

However, IOOF said when adjusted for one-off strategic project spend that is not required under IOOF ownership and an estimate of MLC's standalone cost base, the results are in line with IOOF forecasts.

NAB as a whole was also impacted heavily by the operating environment, market volatility and interest rate cuts by the Reserve Bank.

Statutory net profit came in at $2.5 billion. Cash earnings were $3.7 billion, down 36.6% from the prior corresponding period.

Despite the poor result NAB still declared a 30 cents per share fully franked final dividend.

"Our operating environment is evolving through the ongoing challenged and uncertainties associates with COVID-19," NAB chief executive Ross McEwan said.

"While economic activity has been materially impacted, the significant stimulus for households and businesses provided in the federal budget, combined with an expected more complete reopening of domestic state borders, provide a bridge to economic recovery as support is reduced."

McEwan said a strong balance sheet remains critical to the bank so it can support customers while keeping the bank safe.

"We are progressing well with our strategy refresh which is creating a simpler, more accountable business, committed to execution," he said.

"We have embedded a new organisational structure with end-to-end accountability.  We are clear about our priorities, and we are focusing on our customers and colleagues to drive sustainable performance over time."

Read more: IOOFNABMLC WealthRoss McEwanReserve Bank
