Financial Planning

IOOF reveals first results as Insignia

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 24 FEB 2022   12:16PM

IOOF, now known as Insignia Financial, has delivered a firm first half result.

The company reported underlying net profit after tax up 79% on the previous corresponding period, a gross margin of $778.4 million up 122% including a six-month contribution from Insignia's acquisition of MLC's wealth business.

Net profit after tax was reported as $36.2 million for the half year ending 31 December 2021, significantly down on the $53.8 million reported in the half year ending 31 December 2020.

However, the company said this was due to an increase in integration and funding costs of $35.4 million.

Insignia is paying a dividend of 11.8 cents, fully franked.

"Our first results as Insignia Financial delivered a strong uplift in financial performance, with significant growth in underlying profit, FUMA and gross margin," chief executive Renato Mota said.

"Our strategy for growth centres on scale, economic diversity, and a sustainable business model that delivers accessible and affordable products and services relevant to all client life-stages. While our name has changed, our ambition remains to improve the financial wellbeing of all Australians."

Mota added that he was pleased with the inflows during the period.

"Pleasingly there are signs our initiatives are achieving a meaningful turnaround in net flows. We recorded a $2.3 billion improvement in quarterly net flows compared to the previous quarter, in the second quarter of FY22, with total net outflows reducing to $20 million," he said.

"Importantly, there were positive inflows into the key segments of IOOF Platforms and in MLC platforms and Pensions & Investments (P&I) Personal, there were organic inflows of $1.8 billion."

The period also saw Insignia undertake a simplification strategy for its platform, the Evolve21 program migrated $22.1 billion of FUA and 93,000 client accounts to Insignia's proprietary, platform Evolve. Evolve now administers $42 billion of client funds and holds over 298,000 member accounts.

Mota said Insignia has identified the next simplification opportunity and will invest $40 million to $50 million in the ongoing simplification, estimated to be completed by the end of the 2023 financial year.

As for the financial adviser losses that have plagued IOOF since it acquired MLC's advisers, Mota said the losses were to be expected.

"Inevitably we are seeing some adviser losses, particularly as smaller practices are challenged by the new industry settings. Pleasingly, we are retaining significant amounts of advised clients from advisers that are retiring or leaving the industry within our advice network," he said.

