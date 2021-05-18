IOOF awards $23bn passive mandate

IOOF has handed a $23 billion index investing mandate to a global investment manager following Vanguard's decision to stop managing passive strategies for other institutions.

Having acquired ANZ's pensions and investments business last year, IOOF found itself in need of a new manager for the OneAnswer suite of index funds. These, alongside the Smart Choice and OnePath ranges, will transfer to Invesco early next month.

IOOF said all changes will occur at the underlying asset level to ensure no impact on investors.

There will be no changes to fees, buy/sell spreads, investment objectives, asset allocation ranges, standard risk measures or distribution frequency. There will also be no tax impact for investors, IOOF said.

All funds will be renamed from 'Vanguard' to 'OnePath' from next week.

IOOF deputy chief investment officer and head of equities Stanley Yeo said several index managers were reviewed before assigning the mandate.

"Invesco was selected based on its high aggregate score across the following criteria: portfolio construction, implementation and risk management, business management, smart beta capabilities and ESG credentials," he said.

"Further, Invesco has the necessary skill, experience, resources and scale to deliver close tracking of indices. The scale of Invesco's operations provides it with significant resources relative to smaller competitors."

Also commenting, Invesco senior managing director and Asia Pacific lead Andrew Low said: "This partnership will deliver our market-leading indexing capabilities to IOOF's nationwide adviser network and diverse client base."

"We are proud to work with IOOF in providing this broad range of compelling investment offerings to Australian investors, and this agreement marks a major milestone for Invesco's Australian business. We also look forward to supporting IOOF's clients in meeting their financial goals."