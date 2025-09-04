Investors want regulatory clarity on digital assets: Binance

Australian investors are urging authorities to come together to provide better protection and access to digital assets, as many are increasing their allocation to the sector, a new Binance survey found.

The latest Binance Australia User Survey revealed investors consider better consumer protection, tax clarity, and bank access as the top three areas of regulatory importance to themselves.

Banking remains a topical area for digital asset users, with 58% noting that they should be able to deposit funds on their cryptocurrency exchange freely and with no limits, and close to a quarter (23%) said they have changed banks to make buying crypto easier, Binance said.

Binance general manager Australia and New Zealand Matt Poblocki said providing seamless access to the digital asset ecosystem should be at the forefront of the regulator's agenda.

"De-banking adds significant friction to the buying and selling of digital assets, discouraging many, or worse still, sending others to transact in unregulated offshore jurisdictions," Poblocki said.

"It is important for the government, banks, and industry to come together to ensure Australian investors have seamless and secure access to the digital asset ecosystem, without unnecessary barriers that hinder fair participation."

The survey also revealed a significant number of investors believe Bitcoin's value will see further growth.

Twenty-seven percent expect the price of Bitcoin to surge past $229,000 (US$150,000) in the next six months, while almost half (47%) expect it to retain its current value.

Binance said Bitcoin has been one of the "best-performing" assets, almost doubling in value over the past 12 months, which has become increasingly helpful as a hedge, or a digital counterpart to gold, amid rising geopolitical uncertainty, inflation concerns and falling interest rates.

This bullish sentiment has led to half of the surveyed users (49.4%) planning to increase their holdings and purchase additional Bitcoin over the next six months.

"Bitcoin is riding a wave of momentum backed by strong tailwinds of increased institutional inflows, improved regulatory clarity, and more mainstream investor adoption," Poblocki continued.

"Bitcoin again set an all-time high this month and it is clear that users who responded to the survey expect the price of Bitcoin to retain its current level and potentially push even higher."

Further, Binance said other crypto assets tend to offer greater utility, with specific features including privacy, speed, or interoperability.

In relation, the survey found that nearly nine in 10 (86.1%) hold at least one other cryptocurrency asset outside of Bitcoin, and six in 10 (57.8%) plan to add to their altcoin portfolio within the next six months.

"While Bitcoin remains the bellwether for assessing confidence in the crypto sector, altcoins and stablecoins provide alternative access points that allow investors to diversify their holdings and seek other return opportunities," Poblocki added.

Despite most institutes refusing to add digital assets to their portfolios, AMP expanded its exposure to the sector late last year, noting that crypto has become "too big" to ignore.

At the time of reporting, digital assets accounted for 0.05% of its total assets under management.