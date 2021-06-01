NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Investors move to thematic funds

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 1 JUN 2021   12:23PM

Assets in thematic funds in Australia have grown exponentially in the last year after showing stellar results through the pandemic but performance over the long term is lacklustre, new research shows.

Morningstar's latest Global Thematic Funds Landscape Report revealed assets in thematic funds in Australia grew 160% over a year to US$2 billion in March 2021.

There are currently 29 thematic funds domiciled in Australia, of which seven launched in the first quarter of this year.

These include BetaShares Climate Change Innovation, VanEck Vectors Global Clean Energy, NT World Green Transition Index Fund (AUD), NT World Green Transition Index Fund (NZD), Lazard Global Digital Health Fund, BetaShares Cloud Computing ETF and Orca Global Disruption Fund.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

The largest thematic fund in Australia is the BetaShares Global Cybersecurity ETF with $488 million in funds under management.

"Thematic funds have been one of the big winners to emerge from the global pandemic, with many posting eye-catching returns over the period," Morningstar's director of manager research practice Wing Chan EMEA & Asia said.

In the Asia Pacific region, Chan said technology, ESG-related, electrical vehicles and renewable energy themed products were all popular with investors.

Globally, over two thirds of thematic funds outperformed global equity markets as at March 2021, however performance dwindles to just 22% of thematic funds over a 15-year period, which Morningstar said could be attributed to the higher fees than non-thematic funds.

"When it comes to investing in thematic funds, it is important for investors to understand if a theme is a valid strategy for the long-term, or it's just a short-term fad. Our analysis suggests that the odds of picking a thematic fund that survives and outperforms global equities over longer periods are firmly stacked against them," Chan said.

"Thematic funds might be considered as single-stock substitutes for those investors looking to express view on a theme but lacking the resources needed to conduct due diligence on individual companies."

Read more: MorningstarNT World Green Transition Index FundWing ChanBetaShares Climate Change InnovationBetaShares Cloud Computing ETFBetaShares Global Cybersecurity ETFGlobal Thematic Funds Landscape ReportLazard Global Digital Health FundOrca GlobalVanEck Vectors Global Clean Energy
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Research firm launches, hires Macquarie exec
Centrepoint Alliance hires from Morningstar
Morningstar executive joins JANA
Macquarie-linked fund manager shutters
Rest appoints head of investment strategy
ETP demand soars, unlisted unit trusts retract
Elston grows distribution team
DDO to simplify general, personal advice
Hyperion ETF goes live
BetaShares launches climate ETF

Editor's Choice

GAM hires from BlackRock

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:44PM
The Swiss manager is investing in its local business, adding to its product offering and hiring a senior manager from BlackRock.

Licensee awards tech mandate

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:28PM
ROAR Software, formerly known as YTML, has won a technology solution mandate from a recently launched dealer group.

Investors move to thematic funds

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:23PM
Assets in thematic funds in Australia have grown exponentially in the last year after showing stellar results through the pandemic but performance over the long -term is lacklustre, new research shows.

Family law super reforms released

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:22PM
The government has released the long-awaited exposure draft legislation intended to prevent individuals from hiding superannuation assets in family law proceedings.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Karyn West

MANAGING DIRECTOR
APOSTLE FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Apostle Funds Management managing director Karyn West believes in putting her money where her mouth is. She invests in every product she sells, and she's built a career out of fearlessly backing herself. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.