Investors move to thematic funds

Assets in thematic funds in Australia have grown exponentially in the last year after showing stellar results through the pandemic but performance over the long term is lacklustre, new research shows.

Morningstar's latest Global Thematic Funds Landscape Report revealed assets in thematic funds in Australia grew 160% over a year to US$2 billion in March 2021.

There are currently 29 thematic funds domiciled in Australia, of which seven launched in the first quarter of this year.

These include BetaShares Climate Change Innovation, VanEck Vectors Global Clean Energy, NT World Green Transition Index Fund (AUD), NT World Green Transition Index Fund (NZD), Lazard Global Digital Health Fund, BetaShares Cloud Computing ETF and Orca Global Disruption Fund.

The largest thematic fund in Australia is the BetaShares Global Cybersecurity ETF with $488 million in funds under management.

"Thematic funds have been one of the big winners to emerge from the global pandemic, with many posting eye-catching returns over the period," Morningstar's director of manager research practice Wing Chan EMEA & Asia said.

In the Asia Pacific region, Chan said technology, ESG-related, electrical vehicles and renewable energy themed products were all popular with investors.

Globally, over two thirds of thematic funds outperformed global equity markets as at March 2021, however performance dwindles to just 22% of thematic funds over a 15-year period, which Morningstar said could be attributed to the higher fees than non-thematic funds.

"When it comes to investing in thematic funds, it is important for investors to understand if a theme is a valid strategy for the long-term, or it's just a short-term fad. Our analysis suggests that the odds of picking a thematic fund that survives and outperforms global equities over longer periods are firmly stacked against them," Chan said.

"Thematic funds might be considered as single-stock substitutes for those investors looking to express view on a theme but lacking the resources needed to conduct due diligence on individual companies."