Investment teams 27% female: FSC

Women make up about 27% of investment teams, according to the Financial Services Council (FSC).

That's a key finding from a survey of 20 of the FSC's fund manager members; it's an increase of 2% on last year.

FSC chief executive Blake Briggs said the industry knows there's more work to be done in the space, with 95% of those surveyed saying they're tracking gender diversity statistics within their organisation and investment teams.

The survey also found that 68% of fund managers have diversity targets across a range of areas. Forty-five per cent have formal diversity targets for investment management teams, and 78% claim to have made progress against these targets.

"Women are underrepresented in asset management roles and the funds management industry continues to work on this to ensure women consider financial services as a career path. Fund managers are connecting with industry initiatives such as F3 - Future Females in Finance and Future IM/Pact to raise awareness of the interesting and rewarding roles a career in investment management offers," Briggs said.

"Driving change will take time but we are heading in the right direction when it comes to encouraging more women to choose the funds management industry to build a career."

The findings follow a similar study by UK consultant Redington which found that, across 122 global firms, the average investment team is just 22% female.

Redington said the common reason cited for uneven gender split was retention, but the consultant found there was no gap in turnover between men and women. However, there is a gap in terms of recruitment, with just one woman being hired for every two men, it said.