Investment
Investment strategies need to change: GSFM
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 28 JUL 2020   12:11PM

A number of factors have contributed to the current economic uncertainty, and investment strategies need to adapt to the 'new normal', according to GSFM and its fund manager partners Payden & Rygel, Munro Partners and Redpoint Investment Management.

GSFM said economic uncertainty existed before the COVID-19 pandemic, but investment performance will depend on more than economic fundamentals.

Stephen Miller, investment strategist at GSFM, said investing uncertainty is elevated, not just as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also because of other pre-existing economic issues.

"Trade-wars, deglobalisation and re-regulation, dysfunctional politics, cyber-wars, climate change, inequality, and 'oligopolistic privilege' were already playing out in the global economy, and COVID-19 has intensely exacerbated uncertainty," Miller said.

"However, monetary policy is exhausted and is no longer an appropriate tool to deal with these challenges. Fiscal policy will need to do the heavy lifting but it needs to be intelligently crafted."

Miller said the world has hit an inflection point when it comes to policy with "tectonic shifts" in both the regulatory and macro fronts.

"Investors too, are at a crossroads. Bond yields are at historic lows, and while listed equities are not cheap there is a lot happening below the surface," he said.

"Tectonic policy shifts can alter the relationship between asset prices. There is a suggestion that as government bond yields approach zero they might not be as effective diversifiers for riskier assets in a multi-asset portfolio."

Eric Souders, director with Payden & Rygel, agreed that absolute and unconstrained bond strategies will come to the fore, especially as bond markets are buffeted by more than just the impact of macro-economic policies.

"The bond market is an evolving ecosystem driven by structural change and technological disruption," Souders said.

"Unlike equities, fixed income does not trade on an exchange, but rather over-the-counter, through a broker dealer community that facilitates all transactions. Heightened regulation in recent years has permanently impacted broker dealer capacity. Consequently, reliance on the broker dealer community for liquidity purposes is challenged in many environments."

Souders said fixed income liquidity has become more fragile, with prices periodically dislocating well beyond fair value.

"This dynamic can impact entire asset classes, particularly during extraordinary periods like COVID-19," Souders said.

"In these instances, it is critical that investors remain patient, work to separate liquidity from credit impairment through sound fundamental research, and take advantage of buying opportunities in a multi-asset bond portfolio."

Souders said he has been finding much more value in the US and Europe compared to Australia saying residential credit and mortgage credit are surprisingly good options.

Munro Partners chief investment officer Nick Griffin said one of the consequences of COVID-19 has been the acceleration in the take up of technology.

"Digital enterprise is a sector that continues to shows promise - along with e-commerce and digital payments - all sectors that are set to be beneficiaries of the COVID-19 pandemic," Griffin said.

"Over the medium to long term it is far more important to correctly identify an area of structural growth and the companies set to benefit from that growth, than to try to predict the direction of the economy or market."

Griffin said he had put a significant amount of Munro's cash holding was put to work in early April

"We have been around 85-90% invested since April.  We based this on what the US Federal Reserve did," Griffin said.

There were many solvency concerns at the time, but the Fed took that off the table, so we put the money back into work into those e-commerce, internet and healthcare companies we believed would survive the pandemic."

Meanwhile, Redpoint Investment Management chief executive Max Cappetta said globally and locally the COVID-19 "bounce" in equity markets has been remarkable.

"Our experience from March 2009 was that a bounce would come, but it has been sooner and sharper than many expected," Cappetta said.

"Government and central bank support has fuelled a price rebound which is now at odds with the uncertainty of our COVID economy.  Valuations are now stretched, and there are similarities to the late 1990s - with a few important differences.

"Equity markets remain attractive to cash starved investors seeking income and to those seeking growth."

Cappetta said in the current environment, improving investor outcomes through stock selection should become more important.

"Active management is usually more effective in periods of increased uncertainty, and it is hard to find an environment more uncertain than now," he said.

"Other issues that will be firmly in investor's sights during the next decade are the tax costs of investing as well as embedding principles for responsible investment and a heightened consideration for how companies are managing their ESG risks."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

