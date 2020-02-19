Investment Manager of the Year named

The third annual Financial Standard Investment Leadership Awards were held in Sydney overnight, celebrating excellence in Australia's investment management industry.

Macquarie Investment Management took out the title of Investment Manager of the Year for the second year in a row at the 2020 Financial Standard Investment Leadership Awards.

It was one of two awards presented to Macquarie, with the manager also taking home the prize for Multi-Asset Balanced Product of the Year for the Macquarie Balanced Growth Fund. Macquarie was also a finalist for four other awards on the night.

The wins are based on Rainmaker analysis of more than seven factors, including performance across multiple time periods, volatility, downside risk, and multiple performance ratios such as Sharpe and Sortino.

That same analytical process was applied to 20 other categories across six major asset class sectors.

"The Investment Leadership Awards reward investment managers that see their job as more than achieving headline returns. They see their job as managing client assets for the long term in a way that achieves investment objectives without taking undue risk," Rainmaker head of investment research John Dyall said.

"To assess this, Rainmaker's primary goal was to construct an awards system from the perspective of the investors."

In total, a further four managers took home more than one award; Australian Ethical, BlackRock, Magellan and Pendal.

Australian Ethical's Australian Shares Fund was named top High Performance fund and top ESG Australian Equity product.

Pendal Group also had a good night, with its Pendal Global Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund named best International Equities - Emerging Markets product and the Pendal MicroCap Opportunities Fund named best Australian Equities - Small Cap.

BlackRock was recognised for the top International Equities - Index/Enhanced product in the BlackRock Fission Indexed International Equity Fund. Later, the BlackRock Scientific Diversified Stable Fund was named the top Multi-Asset - Capital Stable product.

Magellan took home the award for best International Equities - High Performance fund for its Magellan Global Fund as well as the award for Property - Infrastructure for the Magellan Infrastructure Fund.

The full list of categories and winners is below.