Executive Appointments

Investment industry veteran joins Rest board

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 25 AUG 2022   12:41PM

Rest has appointed former Pendal chief executive Michael Bargholz as a director on its board.

He will commence the role in October, as well as join the board of investments committee, of which he has been a non-voting member since September 2020.

Aside from Pendal, Bargholz previously held senior executive positions at several funds management firms, including Fidelity International as its managing director, Australia and Alliance Bernstein as its chief executive and managing director Australia and New Zealand.

Rest chair Ken Marshman said Bargholz is a highly respected and experienced investment leader who will brings a valuable perspective to the board as it remains focused on helping members achieve their personal best retirement outcomes.

"Michael's strong investment credentials and deep knowledge of Rest's asset management approach will also be very welcome as chair of the Rest board investment committee," he commented.

Bargholz will replace Steven Priestley who is stepping down at the end of September.

Priestley, a former financial controller for Coles Retail, has had two stints on the Rest board, initially 2008 to 2012, following that he served as alternate director before being reappointed to the board director in 2014.

"Steven has made a very strong contribution to the Rest board and Rest's nearly two million members over the past 14 years and I'd like to sincerely thank him for all he's done for the fund and our members and wish him well in his retirement," Marshman added.

PendalMichael BargholzAustraliaSteven PriestleyKen MarshmanAlliance BernsteinlFidelity International
