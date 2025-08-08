InterPrac hit with $22m in AFCA complaints

Sequoia Financial Group's InterPrac Financial Planning is facing $22 million worth of complaints lodged with the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) for its advisers' role in the collapse of the Shield Master Fund and First Guardian Master Fund.

Sequoia said in a trading update that this "represents InterPrac's potential exposure prior to any assessment of the merits of each complaint, and before consideration of any recoveries or offsets."

The ultimate financial outcome, if any, will depend on AFCA's determination of each individual complaint, and recoveries from the receivership of the funds and from third parties, including auditors and superannuation trustees.

Sequoia also said the financial outcome depends on the professional indemnity insurance from relevant parties and existing legislation that protects members within the superannuation framework.

"AFCA has advised that the complaints remain at an early stage, that each complaint will be considered on its own facts and circumstances, and that no view has been formed on the merits of any complaint," the firm said.

In February, the Federal Court acted against Osama Saad and Ferras Merhi over their potential involvement. Financial adviser Merhi was licensed through InterPrac and is the director of Venture Egg Financial Services and United Financial Advice, which trade as Venture Egg and Financial Services Group Australia.

"We recognise that the receivership of the Shield Master Fund and First Guardian Master Fund is causing significant distress for affected members. These developments are deeply concerning," Sequioa said in an ASX statement released yesterday.

"We remain confident in the strength of Australia's superannuation system, particularly the large platform market which is designed to protect members' interests and deliver fair outcomes which offers both choice and member protections."

To assist clients during this period, InterPrac has established a team of advisers and support staff to work with clients previously serviced by Venture Egg and Rhys Reilly, who is the managing director of Reilly Financial.

"This team is focused on providing appropriate guidance, information, and support as members navigate this process. In addition, InterPrac is finalising a client information support package, expected to be distributed in the coming fortnight. This package will outline the steps we are taking in collaboration with relevant authorities, superannuation funds, and government bodies to help identify and facilitate appropriate outcomes wherever possible. InterPrac remains fully committed to supporting every affected client to the best of its ability," Sequoia said.

In light of its oversight and role in the collapse of Shield and First Guardian, Sequioa recently appointed former ASIC commissioner Danielle Press as independent chair of its inaugural AFSL Governance Committee.

She currently sits on the board of Insignia Financial, the Customer Owned Banking Code Compliance Committee, Infrastructure Specialist Asset Management and Income Asset Management.

The committee aims to provide "premium oversight, enhance coordination, and reinforce governance excellence" across the group's three AFSLs, which includes InterPrac.

Sequoia said the new committee has an "ongoing commitment to the highest standards of regulatory alignment, governance maturity, and risk management."

"It introduces an elevated and independent governance layer above the operational compliance structures of each AFSL and will in conjunction with the executive report to the SEQ boards risk and Compliance Committee," it said.

In total, ASIC counts that losses from the two managed investment schemes mount to $1 billion for about 11,000 investors.

Since 7 April 2025, Sequoia added that InterPrac "continues to fully cooperate with an ongoing ASIC investigation into the failed Shield Master Fund and First Guardian Master Fund investment funds."

"The Governance Committee will oversee compliance and client-support mechanisms across all AFSLs but does not participate in the regulatory investigation process," the firm said.