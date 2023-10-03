Insto injects further $530m in Qualitas

Insto injects further $530m in QualitasBY KARREN VERGARA | TUESDAY, 3 OCT 2023 12:24PM
An unnamed institutional investor has injected an additional $530 million into a Qualitas strategy, bringing it closer to its total $1 billion commitment.
Qualitas' Private Income Credit Fund (QPICF) now has $750 million in total. Qualitas said that the balance of $250 million is subject to further approvals and conditions and there is no certainty that it will be activated in whole or in part.
As previously flagged, Qualitas co-invests up to $30 million over the life of the $1 billion mandate.
Another unnamed insto committed $750 million into the Qualitas Construction Debt Fund II in August.
In the same month, Qualitas secured a second commitment of $700 million from a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA). The sovereign wealth fund now invests a total of $1.4 billion in the Qualitas Diversified Credit Investments (QDCI).
In August 2022, ADIA was granted options in which it can acquire up to a maximum of 32,630,374 new ordinary shares in Qualitas. If exercised, it effectively enables ADIA to acquire up to 9.99% of the business.
For the 2023 financial year, the ASX-listed firm saw its top and bottom-line surge by more than 80% year on year. Revenue jumped to $73.4 million while net profit after tax hit $22.5 million.
Funds under management increased by 77% during the period to reach $7.5 billion as at Aug 23, driven by six institutional mandates totalling $3.2 billon.
Qualitas now has $8 billion in FUM.
