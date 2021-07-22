NEWS
Investment

Institutional Shareholder Services to acquire Rainmaker Information

BY MICHELLE BALTAZAR  |  THURSDAY, 22 JUL 2021   12:50PM

Rainmaker Information (Rainmaker), publisher of Financial Standard, this month signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), a leading provider of corporate governance and responsible investment solutions, market intelligence, fund services, and events and editorial content for institutional investors and corporations, globally.

Founded in 1992, Rainmaker's service offerings include a market leading combination of proprietary datasets, industry benchmarking, research, and sales and asset market share reporting, all fully integrated and accessible through the RainmakerLive software platform.

Rainmaker also has a significant media, events and awards business operated under its key mastheads: Financial Standard, FS Sustainability, Industry Moves, the Good Guide series and Money magazine.

Led by founder, Christopher Page, and its existing leadership team, Rainmaker will join ISS Market Intelligence (ISS MI), the critical data, insights and workflow solutions unit of ISS. Under the deal, Rainmaker will continue to focus on the expansion of its product suite and client engagement.

"The Rainmaker team is thrilled to join ISS MI and continue our efforts to deliver market leading solutions to our clients that empowers them to grow their business," said Page.

"ISS' global platform and established data capabilities provides significant opportunities to scale our solutions further - both domestically and across the region - as well as to accelerate the delivery of new research, analytics and insight capabilities to our clients."

As part of ISS MI, Rainmaker will benefit from new capabilities, consistent with the group's product offerings across multiple global markets.

"Rainmaker's leadership in the Australian market - with a broad and diversified client base and well-integrated platform of data, research, analytics and media specific to this market - will be a great addition to our suite of offerings and provide material value to our clients," said Ben Doob, head of ISS MI.

ISS is majority-owned by Deutsche Börse Group, along with Genstar Capital and ISS management. It has 2200 employees worldwide across more than 30 global offices in 15 countries. Rainmaker Information is a privately-held Australian company with 70 employees in Sydney and Melbourne.

The acquisition is expected to close later this year, pending necessary approvals.

Read more: Rainmaker InformationFinancial StandardInstitutional Shareholder ServicesBen DoobChristopher PageDeutsche BÃrse GroupFS SustainabilityGenstar CapitalISS Market Intelligence
