Investment

Institutional investors show signs uncertainty has peaked: State Street

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 11 AUG 2025   12:41PM

The latest State Street Institutional Investor Indicators, tracking investor confidence, found most signs point to optimism despite ongoing global uncertainty.

The State Street Risk Appetite rose to 0.54 at the end of July, marking the highest reading since November 2020, the month COVID vaccines were discovered, the research found.

State Street Markets head of macro research Michael Metcalfe said despite numerous potential pitfalls for financial markets in Q3, institutional investors remain optimistic.

"Their aggressive buying of risky assets mirrors the fervour seen in November 2020, when COVID vaccines were announced. This suggests that investors believe the peak of uncertainty, whether geopolitical or policy-related, has passed," he said.

Additionally, long-term investor allocations to equities rose by 0.7%, reaching 54.8%. Metcalfe said this is the most optimistic stock holding since November 2007.

"However, the stark contrast between their confidence and the ongoing decline in business confidence, especially in the US, is concerning. Our data shows that equity allocations are near their highest levels in 25 years," Metcalfe said.

"The only times they were higher were during the dot-com bubble and the GFC, serving as a caution that today's buoyant sentiment could be vulnerable to shocks."

Despite numerous potential pitfalls for financial markets in Q3, institutional investors' aggressive buying of risky assets suggests investors believe the peak of uncertainty has passed, the research found.

"Beneath this overall optimism, there are intriguing nuances. Investors continue to favour US consumer discretionary stocks, hinting at potential disruptions to their growth outlook," Metcalfe said.

"Robust cross-border flows in July were concentrated in Japan, China, and Brazil, indicating a shift towards global growth rebalancing. In contrast, weak demand for Indian equities reflects lingering tariff and policy uncertainties.

"Fiscal concerns persist, with foreign demand for Treasuries, Gilts, and OATs remaining weak. Notably, after five months of persistent hedging, sentiment towards the USD stabilised in July, suggesting that investors believe policy uncertainties have peaked for now."

