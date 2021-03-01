Industry fund ups life insurance premiums

Members of a $6.7 billion industry superannuation fund will soon see their group insurance premiums rise.

LUCRF Super has informed members the cost of death and total and permanent disability, and death only cover as provided by OnePath will go up on April 1.

Premiums were last increased on 1 July 2019, and premiums for income protection are not changing, the fund noted.

Members aged between 35 and 64 years old with default cover will see their premium go up 33.6%, from $3.78 to $5.05 per week.

All other age cohorts will see premium increases of about 25%.

"Recent events, including legislative changes by the federal government, and the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, have increased the cost of providing insurance cover to members through their super," LUCRF Super told members.

It's the latest in a long line of super funds increasing premiums in the last 12 months, a trend that is expected to continue throughout 2021; a recent poll of Financial Standard readers found 85% expect group premiums to continue going up.

LUCRF Super has also updated its TPD definitions, reducing the number of definitions a member can be assessed under from five to four and dropping the activities of daily living (ADL) definition.

The fund acknowledged that the ADL test has come under scrutiny in recent times by both regulators, consumer groups and the wider financial services industry.

"ADL TPD definitions are often very restrictive and are applied where members are not employed or are working fewer hours that are required under the policy (e.g., part-time or casual). This can potentially result in members being ineligible for a TPD claim based on their circumstances," LUCRF Super said.

The current definitions used by the fund are unlikely to work, permanent impairment, ADL, permanent loss and cognitive loss.

From April 1, the new definitions will be unlikely to work, incapable of ever working, permanent loss and domestic duties. There will also be new definitions added in support of these four, the fund said.

"We've reviewed the TPD definitions so that more members can access benefits under this policy," LUCRF Super said.

"By removing the 'activities of daily living' test, members will no longer have to demonstrate that they can't do basic physical activities, such as bathing or dressing, in order to make a claim."