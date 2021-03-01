NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Insurance
Industry fund ups life insurance premiums
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 1 MAR 2021   12:43PM

Members of a $6.7 billion industry superannuation fund will soon see their group insurance premiums rise.

LUCRF Super has informed members the cost of death and total and permanent disability, and death only cover as provided by OnePath will go up on April 1.

Premiums were last increased on 1 July 2019, and premiums for income protection are not changing, the fund noted.

Members aged between 35 and 64 years old with default cover will see their premium go up 33.6%, from $3.78 to $5.05 per week.

All other age cohorts will see premium increases of about 25%.

"Recent events, including legislative changes by the federal government, and the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, have increased the cost of providing insurance cover to members through their super," LUCRF Super told members.

It's the latest in a long line of super funds increasing premiums in the last 12 months, a trend that is expected to continue throughout 2021; a recent poll of Financial Standard readers found 85% expect group premiums to continue going up.

LUCRF Super has also updated its TPD definitions, reducing the number of definitions a member can be assessed under from five to four and dropping the activities of daily living (ADL) definition.

The fund acknowledged that the ADL test has come under scrutiny in recent times by both regulators, consumer groups and the wider financial services industry.

"ADL TPD definitions are often very restrictive and are applied where members are not employed or are working fewer hours that are required under the policy (e.g., part-time or casual). This can potentially result in members being ineligible for a TPD claim based on their circumstances," LUCRF Super said.

The current definitions used by the fund are unlikely to work, permanent impairment, ADL, permanent loss and cognitive loss.

From April 1, the new definitions will be unlikely to work, incapable of ever working, permanent loss and domestic duties. There will also be new definitions added in support of these four, the fund said.

"We've reviewed the TPD definitions so that more members can access benefits under this policy," LUCRF Super said.

"By removing the 'activities of daily living' test, members will no longer have to demonstrate that they can't do basic physical activities, such as bathing or dressing, in order to make a claim."

Read more: LUCRF SuperFinancial StandardOnePath
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Industry fund CIO resigns
MTAA Super increases premiums amid merger
Equipsuper in another merger
NEOS shakes up leadership team
ACCC merger reforms may impact super industry
Vanguard to launch retirement income tool
Industry fund expands leadership team
Big super locking Aussies out of homes: Wilson
Limited advice overdue for disruption
CareSuper hires from VFMC
Editor's Choice
VanEck launches new ETFs
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:57AM
VanEck has expanded its range of ETFs, announcing two new offerings to join its new Global Clean Energy ETF.
Iress to deliver DDO solution
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:56AM
The financial services software company has announced its plans to launch a technological solution to meet the Design and Distribution Obligations (DDO), commencing 5 October 2021.
Capgemini names new managing director
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:54AM
Capgemini has named a new managing director for Australia and New Zealand, following the recent promotion of Olaf Pietschner.
Former Apogee adviser charged with deception
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:54AM
Victorian-based Ahmed Saad appeared in court after being charged with dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception for his role in an illegal retail superannuation scheme.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Cathy Doyle
Chair and Consultant
SUPER Recruiters
Howard Marks
Chairman
Oaktree Capital Management, LLC
Greg Kent
Partner
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Justin Arter
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
As chief executive of Cbus, Justin Arter heads a superannuation fund well positioned to survive the current wave of regulatory change. With just over six months under his belt, he shares his plans for the fund with Kanika Sood.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something L8vC5JmZ