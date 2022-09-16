Inconsistencies across RIC strategies: Mercer

Mercer analysis of publicly available retirement income strategy summaries shows a great disparity between super funds' approaches.

Under the requirements of the Retirement Income Covenant, trustees set out how they'll help members with their retirement outcomes, making summaries publicly available in July.

Mercer said: "We found variations in size, detail, target audience and messaging."

"Some trustees have adopted a compliance-based approach, while others focus on embracing the intent of the Covenant obligations."

The funds Mercer reviewed all chose to approach their RIC strategy in one of two ways: targeting industry regulators, experts and interested members, or targeting fund members.

The Covenant requires trustees to specify the members covered, the meaning of retirement income and the period of retirement, including this information in the strategy. But there is no requirement for these determinations to be in the summary, Mercer explained.

Around 50% of funds disclosed their key determinations in their summaries but they weren't consistent, the research indicated.

There were inconsistencies in the ages of members covered by strategies and periods of retirement, Mercer said.

Definitions of retirement income were also varying, with about 60% of funds using the Covenant's minimum definition of retirement income, being payments a beneficiary receives from their super fund plus Age Pension.

Contrastingly, other funds definitions provisioned for the inclusion of additional sources of income. For example, super assets held with other funds, financial assets held outside super and other income including spouse's income.

"It raises the question of how these funds will obtain this information and, in the absence of innovative changes to legislation, this is presumably reliant on the member providing it to the fund," Mercer said.

Moreover, demonstrable of funds' RIC strategy polarity, only half of the funds reviewed highlighted member's access to financial advice. This is despite a significant number of funds having stated that individual financial advice is a core component of their strategy.

While Mercer believes that there's room for funds to improve, equally it said the Covenant's introduction is a starting point rather than the destination.

"Trustees will need to continually improve their retirement income strategies, using a data-informed cohort approach to support members at different retirement stages," Mercer said.

"Getting it right earlier will set a strong foundation for further refinement and continued compliance."

In August, ASIC said it had commenced a review of retirement income strategies, with a view to publishing its findings later this year.

In a speech to the Financial Services Council's Policy Briefing, APRA member Margaret Cole said the regulators will release details and observations later this year as well as examples of better practice "to assist industry to continue to evolve and strengthen its role of supporting their members in this phase of their superannuation journey".

