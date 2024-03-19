Inaugural CSLR levy slugs advisers $18.5m

The financial advice industry will be forced to pay $18.5 million to fund the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort's (CSLR) first year of operation, drawing outrage from the sector.

The government released its estimates for the first and second phase of the levy period.

In the first round, the advice sector's levy amounts to $2.4 million - well above the other sectors' levy of $700,000 for credit providers, $800,000 for credit intermediation, and $900,000 for securities dealing.

The government will pay for the first levy period which covers compensation claims and costs from April 2, when the CSLR takes effect, to June 30.

In the second round, advisers will foot the bill of $18.5 million to cover the period of July 1 to 30 June 2025.

Financial Advice Association Australia chief executive Sarah Abood slammed the new levy, calculating that among the 15,624 registered advisers, they will have to fork out about $1200 each.

"The CSLR is intended to promote trust and confidence in the financial services sector and in particular, financial advice. However, if advisers are driven out of business by rising costs, through being made to pay for the poor behaviour of those who left the of an historically high ASIC levy, this sector years ago, there won't be a financial advice sector left to have confidence in," she said.

"Coming as it does on top flies in the face of making advice more accessible and affordable for consumers, which is the stated aim of our government."

The CSLR board in January provisioned for $241 million to fund the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) claims between November 2018 and September 2022. The levy is capped at $250 million.

The initial levy estimate includes provisions for victims of Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services (DASS).

There are still an outstanding number of former DASS self-managed super fund (SMSF) clients who have not yet lodged a complaint and have until April 8 to do so.

Abood commented that the emergence of the Dixon Advisory "black swan" event and the shortening of the initial period which is funded by the government, appear to have had a highly retrospective and negative effect.

"It is extremely concerning that because of these issues, the high quality and compliant financial advisers of today are being asked to fund compensation for the clients of Dixons, a firm which has been in administration now since January 2022 - over two years ago and long predating the establishment of the scheme," she said.

She warned that it will take time and money for AFCA to process legacy complaints as many claims will fall into the period for which financial advisers will be charged - that is, into the 2024-25 and later financial years.

"This flies in the face of the intent when setting up the scheme, as it will now become almost wholly retrospective in the way it applies to financial advice, well into the second and later years of operation," Abood said.

"We are urgently calling on the government to remove retrospectivity by covering historical claims based on the date the claim is made, not the date the claim is finalised."

Before ASIC is charged with issuing and collecting the levy, a disallowance period of 15 days for each house of parliament must be satisfied.