NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Implemented Portfolios adds to board
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 19 NOV 2020   12:14PM

Individually managed account operator Implemented Portfolios has welcomed a non-executive director to the board who recently founded an investment consulting firm.

Steve Garth, principal of Principia Investment Consultants and former Dimensional Fund Advisers executive, joined the board in mid-November.

He founded Principia in February this year after 19-years at Dimensional Fund Advisers, where he was vice president and portfolio manager.

Garth currently sits on the investment committee of advice firms Warr Hunt and Sherrin Partners.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

He was on the faculty of the University of New South Wales, teaching and researching quantitative finance and optical fibre technology.

Executive chair Greg Kirk commented on the appointment, saying: "This is a significant new addition to our board and Steve will provide additional strength to our expertise across several strategic disciplines."

Implemented Portfolios recently hired Tahlia Rozis as a corporate development associate, joining from Perpetual working within the wholesale distribution team. She will be working closely with head of distribution Phil Pilgrim.

The firm recently celebrated its $1.5 billion funds under management milestone.

"It's pleasing to see our momentum continue over a sustained period and we see that as confirmation of more and more advisers seeing the value in providing their clients with a personalised investment service and using our IMA solution to do so," Kirk said.

Read more: Dimensional Fund AdvisersGreg KirkPhil PilgrimPrincipia Investment ConsultantsSherrin PartnersSteve GarthTahlia RozisUniversity of New South WalesWARR HUNT
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
UNSW to ditch fossil fuels
University to probe reverse mortgages
Australia in effective recession: Academic
University students to run hedge fund
Gonski asks philanthropists to have more heart
Super funds suit up for Royal Commission
UniSuper establishes on-campus footprint
Default options safeguard retirement savings: Research
Global pension fund appoints APAC lead
AdviserLogic signs with global risk profiling giant
Editor's Choice
FPA board member joins new firm
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:43PM
Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) board member Julie Matheson has joined Peloton Partners.
Industry fund names new group insurer
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:43PM
Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund has ended its longstanding relationship with OnePath, naming a new group insurer to take over in the New Year.
Court rules insurers to cover COVID-19
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:19PM
The NSW Court of Appeal has ruled pandemic exclusions are invalid, and insurers will have to cover COVID-19; a ruling that has seen IAG go into a trading halt.
New trustee for Spaceship
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:19PM
Spaceship Super is aiming to achieve better member outcomes with the appointment of a new trustee.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Sinead Rafferty
Investment Specialist
Fidante Partners
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Peter Townsend
Principal
Townsend Business and Corporate Lawyers
Rob Tyson
Managing Director
Mining International
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
20
CEO Forum 
NOV
25-27
FPA Professionals Congress 
NOV
26
Best of the Best 
NOV
27
ANZIIF - 2020 South Australian Charity Luncheon 
DEC
1
2020 Cyber Insurance 101 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should AMP sell its entire business to one buyer, or should individual business units be sold off in separate transactions?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something gQdsrh3M