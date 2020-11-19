Implemented Portfolios adds to board

Individually managed account operator Implemented Portfolios has welcomed a non-executive director to the board who recently founded an investment consulting firm.

Steve Garth, principal of Principia Investment Consultants and former Dimensional Fund Advisers executive, joined the board in mid-November.

He founded Principia in February this year after 19-years at Dimensional Fund Advisers, where he was vice president and portfolio manager.

Garth currently sits on the investment committee of advice firms Warr Hunt and Sherrin Partners.

He was on the faculty of the University of New South Wales, teaching and researching quantitative finance and optical fibre technology.

Executive chair Greg Kirk commented on the appointment, saying: "This is a significant new addition to our board and Steve will provide additional strength to our expertise across several strategic disciplines."

Implemented Portfolios recently hired Tahlia Rozis as a corporate development associate, joining from Perpetual working within the wholesale distribution team. She will be working closely with head of distribution Phil Pilgrim.

The firm recently celebrated its $1.5 billion funds under management milestone.

"It's pleasing to see our momentum continue over a sustained period and we see that as confirmation of more and more advisers seeing the value in providing their clients with a personalised investment service and using our IMA solution to do so," Kirk said.