Impact manager bolsters team

An impact investment manager has appointed a new chief operating officer as it builds out its impact portfolio business.

Alex Wise has joined Wealth of Nations Impact Asset Management (WON-IAM) as chief operating officer.

He joins from Castle Hall where he worked in the firm's ESG Diligence business.

Prior to that, Wise has experience as chief operating officer of Select Asset Management and became head of OneVue's investment management and responsible entity businesses following OneVue's acquisition of Select.

Earlier in his career, Wise was general counsel to Atlas Capital in the UK.

WON-IAM is launching a multi-asset fund, the Diversified Impact Fund, for which the firm is seeking to raise $1 billion from institutional investors.

Wise will be charged with taking a leading role in the launch of this new fund, which aims to have a material positive impact for underserved people and the planet through thematic impact investing.

Uwe Fuehrer, Wealth of Nations group chief executive, welcomed Wise to the firm.

"As a leader in providing institutional impact investing solutions to the Australian market, the WON group is committed to utilising private capital to support positive global change from an environmental and social perspective," he said.