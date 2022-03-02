NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Impact manager bolsters team

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 MAR 2022   12:23PM

An impact investment manager has appointed a new chief operating officer as it builds out its impact portfolio business.

Alex Wise has joined Wealth of Nations Impact Asset Management (WON-IAM) as chief operating officer.

He joins from Castle Hall where he worked in the firm's ESG Diligence business.

Prior to that, Wise has experience as chief operating officer of Select Asset Management and became head of OneVue's investment management and responsible entity businesses following OneVue's acquisition of Select.

Earlier in his career, Wise was general counsel to Atlas Capital in the UK.

WON-IAM is launching a multi-asset fund, the Diversified Impact Fund, for which the firm is seeking to raise $1 billion from institutional investors.

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

Wise will be charged with taking a leading role in the launch of this new fund, which aims to have a material positive impact for underserved people and the planet through thematic impact investing.

Uwe Fuehrer, Wealth of Nations group chief executive, welcomed Wise to the firm.

"As a leader in providing institutional impact investing solutions to the Australian market, the WON group is committed to utilising private capital to support positive global change from an environmental and social perspective," he said.

Read more: OneVueAlex WiseSelect Asset ManagementWealth of Nations Impact Asset ManagementAtlas CapitalCastle HallDiversified Impact FundESG DiligenceUwe Fuehrer
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC commences proceedings against Diversa
Iress steady amid OneVue integration
Boutique hires from Deloitte
Defined benefit fund in SFT
Iress names chair, profit slides
Iress hires head of corporate development
Ethical fund awards registry mandate
OneVue expands access on Xplan
Superhero to launch super fund
Connie McKeage to step back at OneVue

Editor's Choice

ASIC consults on FSCP sittings

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC is seeking feedback on how and when the Financial Services and Credit Panel should convene when addressing financial adviser misconduct.

Pendal appoints portfolio manager

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Pendal has appointed a new portfolio manager to its Australian midcap fund as Andrew Waddington prepares to retire.

Australia confirms economic sanctions against Russia

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Australian government has confirmed its economic measures against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Hejaz adds sales director

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Citing an increase in demand for Sharia-compliant investment products, Hejaz Financial has appointed a sales director from LUCRF Super.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Camilla Love

MANAGING DIRECTOR
EINVEST AUSTRALIA
After spending an illustrious career at Perennial Partners, Camilla Love was tasked with her toughest gig yet - founding its subsidiary, eInvest. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.