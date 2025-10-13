Newspaper icon
Igneo divests 15.3% stake in Adelaide Airport

BY RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |  MONDAY, 13 OCT 2025   11:48AM

Igneo Infrastructure Partners will divest its 15.26% shares in Adelaide Airport Limited, the owner and operator of Adelaide Airport and Parafield Airport.

The decision follows a strategic review of Igneo's portfolio, assessing each asset's ability to meet its investment objectives. The divestment is expected to be completed this month.

Igneo has been an investor in Adelaide Airport since its privatisation in May 1998. The interest was offloaded to the airport's other existing shareholders, which include UniSuper, Hostplus, IFM Investors, and Perron.

"Our investment in Adelaide Airport Limited has been a great example of Igneo's 'buy to build' investment philosophy," head of Igneo Australia and New Zealand Danny Latham said.

"We are proud of what we have achieved over 27 years to deliver growth for the business and consistent investment returns for our clients."

Latham noted that the investment has fared well over the years, with passenger numbers increasing from four million in 1998 to over 8.7 million in 2025, and EBITDA increasing over 11 times during this time.

"At an operational level we have welcomed the opportunity to work closely with the management team and our fellow shareholders. We have delivered for our clients with a holding period internal rate of return of 14.4% and 8.9x multiple on invested capital," Latham said.

"Adelaide Airport Limited continues to be a well performing asset having achieved record passenger volumes and financial performance in FY25. We are pleased that its existing shareholders can continue to be a part of its growth journey."

Igneo is an autonomous investment team in the First Sentier Group and invests in infrastructure companies in renewables, digital infrastructure, waste management, water utilities and transportation sectors. The firm focuses on the UK, Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand, managing US$22.5 billion in assets as of June 2025.

Read more: Adelaide Airport LimitedIgneo Infrastructure PartnersParafield AirportIgneo AustraliaFirst Sentier GroupHostplusIFM InvestorsPerronUniSuper
