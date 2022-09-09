Newspaper icon
Igneo adds Lal Lal Wind Farms to portfolio

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 9 SEP 2022   12:33PM

Igneo Infrastructure Partners acquired a 60% interest in Lal Lal Wind Farms Partnership (LLWF), marking its fifth deal in the sector.

Igneo's Atmos Renewables purchased the stake from funds managed by InfraRed Infrastructure and from Macquarie's Green Investment Group. The residual interest in LLWF continues to be held by Northleaf Capital Partners.

LLWF has a total capacity of 228 megawatts from two wind farms located close to Ballarat, Victoria: Yendon Wind Farm (144MW) and Elaine Wind Farm (84MW). Both wind farms are fully operational as of April, while revenue is underpinned by fixed price energy offtake arrangements and green certificate offtake arrangements with a variety of investment grade counterparties, Igneo said.

"Igneo is playing a key role in Australia's transition to renewable energy. The acquisition of a 60% interest in Lal Lal Wind Farms is another important step in that journey," Igneo head of asset management Australia and New Zealand Daniel Timms said.

"It follows the agreement to acquire Elliott Green Power, announced in April this year, demonstrating the strong access to deal flow that the Atmos platform provides."

Meanwhile, Macquarie Group head of Green Investment Group Lachlan Creswell said: "We are proud to have developed and commenced the commercial operations of Lal Lal Wind Farm, which is now making a meaningful contribution to renewable energy capacity in Victoria, equivalent to powering 95,000 homes."

"Igneo Infrastructure Partners is an experienced global renewable energy investor, and are ideally placed to oversee the next stage of Lal Lal's operations."

Atmos' existing portfolio comprises seven wind farms, five solar farms and three co-located battery storage development projects.

"The addition of the investment in Lal Lal Wind Farms supports our goal of becoming a market leading Australian renewables business that delivers sustained growth and value for our investors," Timms said.

