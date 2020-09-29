NEWS
Investment
IFM, Trafigura launch renewable investment company
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 29 SEP 2020   12:02PM

IFM Investors has formed a joint venture with physical commodities trading group Trafigura to launch a new company set to invest in solar, wind and power storage projects globally.

Nala Renewables aims to build a portfolio of renewable energy projects with a cumulative capacity of two gigawatts within the next five years.

The investment company will identify, build and operate projects that produce renewable energy, across Europe, Asia and various emerging markets.

In addition to developing these projects, Nala Renewables will pursue opportunities to acquire assets or companies at various stages of development that fit the investment profile of the portfolio.

"As highly experienced infrastructure investors, IFM Investors are an excellent partner for this ambitious and timely endeavour," Trafigura chief executive and executive chair Jeremy Weir said.

"The energy transition is driving the need, but also provides the opportunity to make strategic, long-term investments in renewable energy.

"The investments will provide synergies for our new power and renewables trading division which is going to become a significant pillar of our trading activity over the next few years and beyond and builds on our capabilities and understanding of other energy markets."

Nala Renewables will also build and operate projects adjacent to Trafigura's existing mining, port and smelting infrastructure assets worldwide, with the renewable energy generated by these projects used to power some of its facilities.

Trafigura has committed to contributing 250 megawatts of projects under early state development to the project, it aid, and will provide a long-term offtake agreement to some of the assets on market terms.

IFM Investors global head of infrastructure Kyle Mangini said the investment management firm was looking forward to continuing its successful partnership with Trafigura and "tacking the energy transition together".

"This joint venture is an important step in our strategy to reduce the carbon impact of our investments," he said.

Fifteen people were currently being recruited to manage the investment company, Trafigura and IFM Investors said, supported by renewables expertise from both companies.

It comes as the two parties' second joint venture, following a successful partnership between Trafigura and IFM Investors in December 2018 to own and operate Impala Terminals' network of base metals terminal infrastructure across Mexico, Spain and Peru.

Impala Terminals also includes a refined products storage and distribution business in Paraguay and a Swiss-based operation which provides global freight forwarding and multimodal transportation services.

