IFM Investors, Nest complete first UK investments

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 20 OCT 2025   11:37AM

IFM Investors and Nest have completed their first UK investments since the UK pension fund took a 10% stake in IFM in February this year.

As part of this partnership, Nest committed close to £500 million to seed a global infrastructure debt fund managed by IFM, which has now completed its first two investments - both located in the UK.

The investments include $82.6 million (£40m) to support the rollout of rural fibre broadband infrastructure across Scotland and the North of England, and a further $93 million (£45m) backing an Energy-from-Waste and decarbonisation business in the Midlands and North of England.

These projects were selected to target essential areas of the UK economy, helping to create jobs in the local community, drive decarbonisation, support the government's regional growth agenda, and strengthen the country's digital connectivity and energy resilience for the future.

"At Nest, we're committed to delivering strong, consistent returns for our members while supporting UK economic growth - investing in UK private markets is a key part of achieving that," Nest chief investment officer Liz Fernando said.

"Through our strategic partnership with IFM, we're backing high-quality infrastructure projects at home. From expanding high-speed broadband to rural homes and businesses to supporting waste-to-energy facilities, these are enticing investments that will also help create jobs, apprenticeships, and new regional offices, helping to power growth across regions.

"With around £4 billion already committed to UK private markets and an ambition to reach £12 billion by 2030, Nest is investing in the future of UK. As an early supporter of the Mansion House Accord, we're here to help create lasting opportunities that benefit our members and the communities they live in."

IFM head of debt investment EMEA David Cooper said IFM is proud to support Nest with the new investments.

"We believe investing in infrastructure is critical to powering the digital economy, cutting carbon emissions, and driving the energy transition. Private debt capital is a key enabler - offering relative value for investors and, most importantly, their members," he said.

"IFM exists to invest, protect, and grow the long-term retirement savings of working people. By partnering with organisations like Nest, we're working to deliver better retirement outcomes for millions of workers across the UK."

The investments aim to support Nest's ambition to diversify and increase its allocation to private market assets from around 18% to 30% in the coming years.

They also align with the government's Mansion House Accord, which calls on DC pension providers to allocate at least 5% of their portfolios to UK private markets.

Read more: NestIFM InvestorsDavid CooperLiz Fernando
