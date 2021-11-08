NEWS
Investment

IFM consortium to take over Sydney Airport

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 8 NOV 2021   11:36AM

Sydney Airport has finally agreed to a takeover offer by a consortium led by IFM Investors.

The consortium, otherwise known as Sydney Aviation Alliance and including IFM Investors, Global Infrastructure Management, QSuper and AustralianSuper has offered $8.75 per share via a scheme of arrangement.

The offer values Sydney Airport's equity at around $23.6 billion and is an increase on the consortium's initial offer in July at $8.25.

Under the offer, UniSuper will transfer its existing 15.01% interest in Sydney Airport for an equivalent interest in the holding structure of the consortium.

The Sydney Airport board recommends shareholders vote in favour of the scheme in the absence of a superior offer.

"Today's announcement is the culmination of months of engagement between all parties," Sydney Airport chair David Gonski said.

"The Sydney Airport boards believe the outcome reflects appropriate long-term value for the airport, and unanimously recommend the proposal to security holders, subject to customary conditions such as independent expert approval and no superior proposal."

The Sydney Airport boards previously knocked back proposals from the consortium of $8.25 and $8.45 per share, calling the offers "opportunistic" and accusing the consortium of undervaluing the airport considering the pandemic.

Elsewhere, IFM Investors, through the IFM Global Infrastructure Fund, entered a long-term partnership with Deutsche Telekom to roll out broadband to over four million homes in Germany by 2028.

The fund will take a 50% stake in fibre roll-out company GlasfaserPlus GmbH for €900 million.

GlasfaserPlus will operate its fibre network under an open access model and make its network open to Deutsche Telekom as well as its competitors. Deutsche Telekom will sign a wholesale agreement with GlasfaserPlus at closing.

"This is an attractive investment for IFM's Global Infrastructure Fund - the GlasfaserPlus joint venture has strong socio-economic benefits as well as long-term cash-flow predictability, which will help us deliver on our purpose, which is to protect and grow the long-term retirement savings of working people," IFM Investors global head of infrastructure Kyle Mangini said.

