IFM calls off Atlas Arteria takeover bid

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 28 JUL 2022   12:07PM

IFM Investor's Global Infrastructure Fund (IFM GIF) has ceased its discussions with Atlas Arteria after becoming a substantial shareholder in the toll road operator just last month.

On June 8, IFM GIF and associates disclosed the acquisition of a combined relevant interest and economic interest in approximately 15% of the issued securities of Atlas Arteria.

Following the disclosure, IFM GIF's representatives requested Atlas Arteria provide certain limited company information, before deciding whether to submit a non-binding indicative proposal to acquire all the securities it does not already own.

IFM GIF's representatives met with senior management from Atlas Arteria twice between end of June/early July, and a further meeting was held between the parties on July 20, IFM said.

Following those meetings, IFM Investors said: "IFM GIF is not presently in a position to meaningfully progress a proposal with its acquisition and has determined to cease discussions with Atlas Arteria."

However, the super fund investor group said it still reserves the right to recommence discussions with Atlas Arteria in the future.

