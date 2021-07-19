NEWS
Executive Appointments

HUB24 appoints chief product officer, director

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 19 JUL 2021   11:16AM

The platform has appointed MLC's former group executive, platforms to the inaugural role of chief product officer and added a former Westpac executive to its board.

Darren Stevens was in the role at MLC for less than 12 months and was responsible for the platform transformation strategy.

Stevens was previously head of superannuation at Mercer and spent over a decade at Bravura Solutions as global head of product and later director, product management & strategy.

He spent over four years as head of strategy and finance at ING and was general manager product and marketing at TAL Life.

In his new role, Stevens will be responsible for bringing together the product development expertise across both the platform and HUBconnect and collaborating with industry participants to deliver product solutions.

"I am delighted to have Darren join us with his depth of strategic and product development experience to bring together and drive our platform and technology product development initiatives, so we can continue to lead the industry as the best provider of integrated wealth platform, technology and data solutions," HUB24 chief executive Andrew Alcock said.

Also, Westpac's former group head of business development Catherine Kovacs has joined as a non-executive director.

Kovacs was responsible for advising the Westpac executive committee and board on business disruption as well as managing strategic partnerships

She was previously head of equities at BT and head of marketing, distribution and investor relations at Ellerston Capital.

Kovacs also spent seven years at Macquarie as division director, equity markets group and two years at Bankers Trust as vice president, equity derivative sales.

She is currently a non-executive director of OFX, Equitise and the University Admission Centre (UAC).

"Cathy's broad executive experience in fintech, business strategy and growth, and investments including M&A, further strengthens and expands the Board skillset and supports our commitment to diversity. I look forward to Cathy's contribution as a director of HUB24 Limited," HUB24 chair Bruce Higgins said.

VIEW COMMENTS

