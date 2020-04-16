NEWS
Investment
How wealth management must respond to COVID-19
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 16 APR 2020   12:16PM

Global consulting firm McKinsey & Company has issued a new report on how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact wealth management in the Asia Pacific region, including what might happen if the virus continues to spread.

"Past epidemic crises have had sharp yet temporary effects on the markets. However, COVID-19 may mark the end of an extended bull run since 2009," McKinsey said.

The MSCI World Index has dropped approximately 30% from peak value in less than a month.

For comparison, the tech wreck of 2001 saw a 44% drop over four years and the Global Financial Crisis of 2008 resulted in a 40% drop in six months.

The speed at which the impact of COVID-19 and governments' reactions to the virus in the shape of lockdowns have been felt across the world is part of what makes the crisis so unique.

McKinsey now envisions two possible for scenarios for what might happen next.

Either there will be a global slowdown in COVID-19 cases - and therefore an economic recovery - or the pandemic will continue to worsen.

In the event that cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, McKinsey predicts that global GDP growth for 2020 will slow to between 0.5% and 0.9%.

A slowing of the spread of the virus over the coming months, alternatively, could see the economy recover in the late second quarter but global GDP growth would still slow to between 1% and 1.6% for 2020.

Either way, the environment will force wealth management firms to change how they operate.

"In the immediate term, the priority is to sustain investor confidence and protect business through continued engagement and communication with the customers," the report said.

"Over the short- to medium-long term, the industry might witness consolidation and the overall strategy may need to adapt to more frequent merger and acquisition activity and much-needed agility in the business model to ensure faster adoption of digital tools across the entire wealth-management value chain."

McKinsey predicts increased operational risks in relation to business continuity, employee safety and client confidentiality.

"Additionally, firms must be prepared for worst-case scenarios in which key personnel are unavailable because of illness or quarantine. This is especially critical for relationship managers at private banks," McKinsey said.

To cope with either scenario, McKinsey said wealth management firms must be prepared to address client concerns and to curb panic.

One way to do this, the report found, is to up-skill relationship management in terms of the specific client concerns they will be facing.

Business continuity, in terms of technology to allow people to work from home and mitigation of key person risk, was another (more obvious) key concern for wealth management firms the report identified.

Clients will also have to be pushed towards adopting digital communication channels to cope with pandemic.

And finally, McKinsey warns wealth management firms will have to prepare for consolidation.

"A significant variation in economics exists between large organisations (assets under management above $80 billion) and small organisations (assets under management below $20 billion) with average profit margins of 37 basis points and three basis points, respectively, suggested through a survey of 21 private banks active in Hong Kong and Singapore," McKinsey said.

"This indicates a need for scale which may become more prominent in these challenging times."

The crisis will be easier to ride out for some than others - and for some it may present a buying opportunity.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

