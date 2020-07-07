Hostplus bumps cash allocation up

Industry fund Hostplus has revised its asset allocation, bumping the allocation to cash in its balanced option up from 0% to 5%.

The change to the cash allocation was effective from 19 June 2020, when the fund also reduced its allocation to alternatives from 8% to 5% and equities from 44% to 42% in the balanced option.

At the start of the new financial year, Hostplus updated its PDS to reflect the new asset allocations. In its balanced option the asset allocation range for cash is now 0-15%; it was previously 0-10%.

The $53 billion fund also updated members on its liquidity position.

"The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on global investment markets are particularly our focus presently," the fund said.

"In these challenging times, we believe in keeping our members informed about where they are invested, including by outlining the liquidity of the fund's investments in cash, bonds and shares."

For Hostplus as a total fund, not just the balanced option, it now has a 10.8% allocation to cash - amounting to approximately $4.9 billion.

Hostplus' former 0% allocation to cash in its balanced option prompted questions about the fund's ability to handle early release of super requests as the COVID-19 pandemic progressed earlier this year.

However, the fund has now successfully paid out more than $1.5 billion in ERS payments.

In April, Hostplus updated its PDS to add: "The trustee may suspend or restrict applications, switches, redemptions and withdrawal requests, for all or a particular investment option at its absolute discretion. In such circumstances, transactions may not be processed or may be processed with significant delay."

In the latest update, this clause remains.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.