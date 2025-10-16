Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

HMC Private adds investment director

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 16 OCT 2025   2:22PM

David Di Pilla's HMC Capital has added another executive to its private credit business.

HMC Private Credit has appointed a new investment director within its investor services team as demand for private credit continues to skyrocket.

Incidentally, as of July 2025, Payton Capital became HMC Private Credit.

Based in New South Wales, Dan Annan will work closely with investors to deliver private credit investment opportunities to high-net-worth individuals.

Annan brings more than 20 years of experience across institutional and wholesale distribution, global asset management, and both public and private markets, including ETFs, digital assets, and fixed interest.

He joins from Aura Group, where he led the distribution strategy for both the institutional and high-net-worth investor channels.

Early in his career, Annan held senior positions with AllianceBernstein and Deutsche Asset Management before spending 11 years at BlackRock.

He held several roles at the world's largest asset manager, including ETF capital markets and business development.

In 2018, he joined BetaShares as director of institutional business.

He later became chief executive of  Cosmos Asset Management, where he led the launch of Australia's first cryptocurrency ETFs.

"I'm thrilled to be joining HMC Private Credit at such an exciting time for the private credit asset class," said Annan. "The growth we are seeing across Australia is remarkable, and HMC Private Credit is exceptionally well-positioned to capitalise on this momentum," he said.

HMC Private Credit head, Craig Schloeffel, said the appointment reflects the business's continued focus on expanding its investor relationships and market reach.

"Dan brings deep experience and strong relationships across the property and investment sectors, which will further strengthen our presence in the market. His appointment comes at an exciting time for both HMC Private Credit and the broader private credit asset class, and we are confident he will play a key role in driving our continued growth and success."

Read more: Dan Annan

Related News

New Ethereum ETF launches on Cboe Australia
First crypto ETFs launch on Cboe Australia
Australia's first-ever Bitcoin ETF to launch next week
Cosmos AM, Purpose Investments crypto JV
Crypto mining ETF launches
BetaShares wins insto allocation
BetaShares hires institutional executive from BlackRock
BlackRock to combine insto and retail distribution teams

Editor's Choice

Early release of super for dental, IVF spikes in FY25

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
The amount being taken from superannuation accounts to pay for dental and IVF treatments increased significantly in the year to June 30.

Carbon tax a 'missed opportunity': Debelle

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:39PM
Funds SA chair Guy Debelle has told investors at the IGCC Summit 2025 to just "get on with it" and start investing in things that will benefit the climate.

Family trusts safe from reform for now: Mulino

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
Minister for financial services Daniel Mulino has said the government is not currently looking at reforming the tax treatment of family trusts.

Vanguard partners to launch core-satellite portfolios for advisers

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:43PM
Financial advisers will be able to access the combination of Vanguard's expertise in global index portfolio construction and Lonsec Investment Solutions investment management experience through a new core-satellite model portfolio offering.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Daniel Stojanovski

Daniel Stojanovski

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
In just 13 years, Daniel Stojanovski has risen from summer intern to chief investment officer; a meteoric rise for someone who had a laundry list of career options in mind. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media