HMC Private adds investment director

David Di Pilla's HMC Capital has added another executive to its private credit business.

HMC Private Credit has appointed a new investment director within its investor services team as demand for private credit continues to skyrocket.

Incidentally, as of July 2025, Payton Capital became HMC Private Credit.

Based in New South Wales, Dan Annan will work closely with investors to deliver private credit investment opportunities to high-net-worth individuals.

Annan brings more than 20 years of experience across institutional and wholesale distribution, global asset management, and both public and private markets, including ETFs, digital assets, and fixed interest.

He joins from Aura Group, where he led the distribution strategy for both the institutional and high-net-worth investor channels.

Early in his career, Annan held senior positions with AllianceBernstein and Deutsche Asset Management before spending 11 years at BlackRock.

He held several roles at the world's largest asset manager, including ETF capital markets and business development.

In 2018, he joined BetaShares as director of institutional business.

He later became chief executive of Cosmos Asset Management, where he led the launch of Australia's first cryptocurrency ETFs.

"I'm thrilled to be joining HMC Private Credit at such an exciting time for the private credit asset class," said Annan. "The growth we are seeing across Australia is remarkable, and HMC Private Credit is exceptionally well-positioned to capitalise on this momentum," he said.

HMC Private Credit head, Craig Schloeffel, said the appointment reflects the business's continued focus on expanding its investor relationships and market reach.

"Dan brings deep experience and strong relationships across the property and investment sectors, which will further strengthen our presence in the market. His appointment comes at an exciting time for both HMC Private Credit and the broader private credit asset class, and we are confident he will play a key role in driving our continued growth and success."