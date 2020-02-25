Higher super contributions make Aussies feel safer

New research suggests contributions above the current rate of superannuation guarantee lead to Australians feeling more secure about their retirement.

While the superannuation sector awaits the final report of the retirement income review, new Investment Trends research suggests Australians feel safer when they contribute more than 9.5% of their wage to their retirement savings.

The firm's latest Retirement Income Report - its 10th iteration - reveals less than half of working Australians above the age of 40 feel prepared for retirement.

According to Investment Trends, the source of retirement anxiety suffered by most Aussies is their belief that they don't voluntarily contribute enough into their super.

Investment Trends senior analyst King Loong Choi said that by increasing their super contributions to 11% of household their income, Australians report feeling better about their future as a retiree.

"While many Australians worry about their retirement prospects, there is only a small difference in superannuation contribution levels between those who fear being unable to retire comfortably and those who are positive about their prospects," Choi said.

"Australians who believe they will live comfortably in retirement typically contribute 11% of their annual household income into their super fund, meaning that an additional contribution of 1.5% p.a. above the super guarantee level contributes significantly to their peace of mind.

"Even among lower income households, a slight increase in super contribution levels corresponds with greater confidence in retirement outcomes."

Choi said super funds and retirement product manufacturers had an important role to play in encouraging Australians to start thinking about their retirement from an earlier age, and "show them how a small increase in their super contributions can make a significant difference".

The research also shows that while non-retirees don't often seek information about their financial situation in retirement, when they don it usually leads to actions improving their retirement outcomes.

"Currently, super funds are the most frequent point of contact for those seeking information on retirement, but with only half saying their info needs were sufficiently met, there is room to improve both the accessibility and relevance of content," Choi said.

It is crucial that relevant retirement information is easy to find, as close to 90% of those who successfully find the information they need are likely to take further action, he said.

"The actions these people take are important ones, most often preparing a will, seeking financial advice and making voluntary super contributions," Choi said.

"Our research also reveals that Australians who were successful in seeking information from their super fund were more likely to engage with their fund, stay with their fund and consolidate other super monies to their fund."