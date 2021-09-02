NEWS
Investment

HGL relaunches fund to wholesale investors

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 2 SEP 2021   11:54AM

After a recent acquisition, Hancock & Gore (HGL) will relaunch Supervised Investments' fund to wholesale and sophisticated investors.

The Supervised Fund, launched by Supervised Investments in November 2007, will rebrand to the H&G High Conviction Fund.

The original fund has a concentrated portfolio of listed equities, predominantly sub-$100 million market capitalisation companies listed on the ASX.

It targets a return of 15% per annum before fees and consistently outperformed the Australian equity market and ASX Small Ords Accumulation index.

In the year to 30 June 2021, it returned 38% (after all fees), beating the ASX200 by 15%.

The fund, which has about $13 million in assets, charges a management free 1% plus GST p.a. as well as fund costs capped at 1.05% p.a.

HGL acquired Supervised Investments in March and brought it into the  group as a wholly owned and managed fund manager.

Supervised Investments had over $10 million in funds under management at the time.

Joseph Constable is the portfolio manager of the rebranded fund. He has been with Supervised Investments since August 2016.

HGL said it intends to launch additional funds in the coming months, consistent with its strategy to build a funds management division contributing recurring revenue and profitability.

