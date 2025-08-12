HESTA to lower insurance fees

HESTA it will reduce fees for insured members on their current levels of cover after re-appointing AIA Australia as its insurance partner.

HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said the renewed partnership demonstrated the fund's commitment to providing members with comprehensive value-for-money insurance.

"We're pleased to continue our strong relationship with AIA Australia, which will support us in providing high-quality, long-term insurance protection at better value for our members," Blakey said.

"As a fund focused on healthcare and community services, ensuring simple access to appropriate and affordable insurance coverage is critical and can provide peace of mind to members and their families.

"It's a great outcome for our more than one million members that we'll be able to help cut insurance costs for them at a time when many Australians are experiencing higher prices."

HESTA said it paid out more than $186 million in insurance benefits to members last year.

Alongside the expected reduced cost of cover, HESTA said it intends to work with AIA to make improvements to terms and conditions with the aim of continuing to support better access and outcomes for members.

HESTA said the decision to re-appoint AIA followed a competitive tender process that began in December 2024.

HESTA will finalise pricing, product design, and terms and conditions with AIA later this year and communicate with its members ahead of the new agreement commencing next year.

"We look forward to working closely with AIA to further enhance our insurance offering and deliver even better outcomes for our members in the years ahead," Blakey said.

"We also want to recognise the high-quality proposals received from a range of insurers as part of our tender process and would like to thank them for their strong interest and their time and effort in submitting very competitive proposals."

HESTA first partnered with AIA in 2018, and the most recent renewal came into effect in 2023.