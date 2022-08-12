Newspaper icon
HESTA, ISPT ink first direct healthcare property deal

BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  FRIDAY, 12 AUG 2022   12:24PM

HESTA and ISPT have invested $140 million to develop a medical office building in Melbourne, their first direct property acquisition in the healthcare and life sciences sector.

ISPT and HESTA as mandate partner will co-develop an on-hospital-campus medical office building of circa 12,000 sqm in Fitzroy, Melbourne, site of St Vincent's Hospital.

As part of the agreement, St Vincent's will pre-commit to lease approximately 5000sqm of the building for 10 years, as it relocates its existing administration, office and health services from other hospital and satellite campuses.

ISPT and HESTA's development proposal will see the existing heritage-listed Brenan Hall be retained and incorporated into the ground floor of the 12-level plus basement, mixed-use healthcare accommodation building.

"This investment with ISPT supports our continued focus on identifying opportunities in Australia's fast-growing healthcare sector," HESTA chief investment officer Sonya Sawtell-Rickson said.

"Our deep connection and knowledge of the health sector has been built over many years meaning we're well positioned to take advantage of investment opportunities like this, that we hope will directly benefit our members through strong, long-term returns while also providing impressive medical office facilities for many St Vincent's hospital staff."

ISPT said the co-development represents the importance of long-term strategic investing in this sector.

"We have an opportunity to combine ISPT's resources and expertise with our investors' aligned capital and our operator partners to ensure ongoing investment into the important healthcare and life sciences sector, which is a major employer and driver of economic activity in Australia," ISPT general manager, healthcare and life sciences Robert Pepicelli said.

"We're actively partnering with St Vincent's to continue its valuable work in providing important medical research and health services to Australians."

HESTA selected ISPT to manage a healthcare property mandate in 2019.

HESTA established the HESTA Healthcare Property Trust, with private hospitals, general medical and residential aged care identified as potential attractive investment opportunities. At the time the mandate was for $200 million, with an option for HESTA to increase the investment.

The focus of the partnership is on metropolitan and regional city locations and a broad range of deal structures which could include sale and leaseback arrangements, asset co-ownership, and capital partnering on brownfield developments or greenfield asset expansion.

This story first appeared in FS Sustainability.

Read more: HESTAISPTIndustry Super Property TrustRobert PepicelliSonya Sawtell-Rickson
