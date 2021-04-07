HESTA hires investment manager

Industry super fund HESTA has made a key appointment in its equities and liquid alternatives team.

The $58 billion fund has appointed Chris Lye to the position of investment manager - Australian equities and liquid alternatives.

Lye has a strong pedigree in industry fund investments, joining HESTA from IFM Investors where she was a senior associate.

Prior to that, Lye was a senior investment manager at LUCRF Super.

Earlier in her career, Lye spent more than a decade in various investment analyst roles with The Gandel Group.

She got her start in the industry through the Commonwealth Bank graduate program, according to her LinkedIn profile.

HESTA confirmed to Financial Standard sister publication Industry Moves that Lye joined the fund on March 29.

"Chris brings strong investment and superannuation experience to HESTA through her previous roles at IFM Investors, LUCRF and The Gandel Group," a spokesperson for the fund said.

HESTA also added to its board last month, with Alan Morrison joining as Daniel Sims retired.