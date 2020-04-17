NEWS
Investment
Healthcare outperforms as financials plummet
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 17 APR 2020   12:33PM

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen Australia's healthcare sector soar as our financials, energy and real estate sectors plummet.

However, S&P Dow Jones Indices senior director of global equity indices Michael Orzano said it's a trend that has been building over the last two decades.

This year alone, he said, healthcare has been able to sustain 10% in gains (through to April 9).

"While healthcare has come to the forefront during this devastating pandemic, the sector's recent rise is an extension of a long-term trend that has been unfolding in the Australian equity market for many years," Orzano said.

The sector itself has increased ten times during the last two decades, now approaching the size of Australia's materials sector.

"One key change to the composition of the S&P/ASX 200 over the past two decades was the outsized growth of the healthcare sector—which increased from a 1% weight in the S&P/ASX 200 in 2000 to just over 10% as of the end of 2019, becoming the third-largest sector in the index behind financials and materials," Orzano said.

"Just a few months later, healthcare has increased to nearly 15% of the S&P/ASX 200, approaching the size of the materials sector."

Its market cap has increased exponentially too, he explained.

"At the launch of the S&P/ASX 200 in 2000, the healthcare sector's total market cap was just $7 billion," Orzano said.

"As of 9 April 2020, it surpassed $210 billion, representing a compound annual growth rate of about 18.5% over 20 years."

This is mostly thanks to global biotechnology company CSL, which recently unseated the Commonwealth Bank as Australia's largest company by market cap.

"Because of its size (CSL represents about 70% of the S&P/ASX 200 healthcare sector by market cap) and impressive returns, the overall growth of the sector can largely be attributed to its success," Orzano said.

"However, other prominent companies in the sector such as Cochlear, Sonic Health Care, and ResMed have also experienced strong long-term total returns."

He predicts this trend will continue to create alpha for investors.

"The S&P/ASX 200 healthcare [sector] has significantly outperformed the S&P/ASX 200 and the other largest equity sectors over the past 20 years. This trend has accelerated since 2012," Orzano said.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

