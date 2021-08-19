NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Halifax auditor to cough up fines

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 19 AUG 2021   12:27PM

The auditor of Halifax Investment Services have been slapped with criminal charges and will pay up to $40,000.

In a first for Australia's audit sector, Robert James Evett and EC Audit (formerly Bentleys NSW Audit) have been convicted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions.

Evett and EC Audit will pay a fine of $10,000 and $40,000 respectively. The charges, which the two parties plead guilty to, relate to the audit of Halifax's financial statements from FY16 to FY18.

They are the first auditors in Australia to be hit with criminal charges under section 989CA of the Corporations Act. The CDPP found that EC Audit failed to understand Halifax's business and failed to design appropriate tests to identify material misstatements in the accounts, while Evett failed to take responsibility for the overall conduct of the audits and did not ensure that staff had the skills to conduct the audit.

The court found that if the audits were conducted in accordance with auditing standards, the material misstatements would have been detected and Halifax would have been required to cease trading until sufficient capital was raised for it to meet its AFSL capital requirements.

In effect, the audit failure enabled Halifax to trade while being prima facie insolvent.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

The clients of the now-defunct Halifax used several trading platforms to invest in financial products, namely exchange-traded and over-the-counter financial products.

ASIC commissioner Cathie Armour said auditors are important gatekeepers to the market and play a key role in ensuring financial reports are free from misstatements.

"In taking this action against EC Audit, ASIC is sending a message to auditors to maintain a strong culture focused on audit quality and that any serious failure to comply with auditing standards will be prosecuted," she said.

Read more: EC AuditHalifax Investment ServicesRobert James Evett
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Halifax auditors face criminal charges
ASIC cancels stockbroker AFSL
ASIC bans AFSL chief executives
ASIC suspends online broker AFSL
Ascot Securities appoints head of private wealth

Editor's Choice

BlackRock adds to APAC leadership

ANNABELLE DICKSON
BlackRock has named the head of iShares and index investments for Asia Pacific, promoting from within.

360 Capital winds up listed equities business

KANIKA SOOD
ASX-listed 360 Capital has wound up its Active Value Fund and sold Ralton Asset Management, as it exits listed equities.

World Pension Alliance condemns COVID early release

KANIKA SOOD
The international pension body is warning of the dangers in governments allowing unrestricted pension withdrawals as a pandemic response.

Iress steady amid OneVue integration

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Iress' half year results were solid with profit up 9% and earnings per share up 6%, as it finalises the integration of OneVue's business.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
31-2

AIST Superannuation Investment Conference (ASI) 2021 

SEP
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
15

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

OCT
7

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

OCT
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Under the ASIC funding levy, should financial advisers be forced to pay the regulator's indirect costs (IT support, legal etc.)?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Stephen Arnold

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
AORIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From humble beginnings, Aoris Investment Management founder Stephen Arnold has always been fascinated with money. He tells Kanika Sood how he took that fascination and built a business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.