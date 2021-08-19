Halifax auditor to cough up fines

The auditor of Halifax Investment Services have been slapped with criminal charges and will pay up to $40,000.

In a first for Australia's audit sector, Robert James Evett and EC Audit (formerly Bentleys NSW Audit) have been convicted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions.

Evett and EC Audit will pay a fine of $10,000 and $40,000 respectively. The charges, which the two parties plead guilty to, relate to the audit of Halifax's financial statements from FY16 to FY18.

They are the first auditors in Australia to be hit with criminal charges under section 989CA of the Corporations Act. The CDPP found that EC Audit failed to understand Halifax's business and failed to design appropriate tests to identify material misstatements in the accounts, while Evett failed to take responsibility for the overall conduct of the audits and did not ensure that staff had the skills to conduct the audit.

The court found that if the audits were conducted in accordance with auditing standards, the material misstatements would have been detected and Halifax would have been required to cease trading until sufficient capital was raised for it to meet its AFSL capital requirements.

In effect, the audit failure enabled Halifax to trade while being prima facie insolvent.

The clients of the now-defunct Halifax used several trading platforms to invest in financial products, namely exchange-traded and over-the-counter financial products.

ASIC commissioner Cathie Armour said auditors are important gatekeepers to the market and play a key role in ensuring financial reports are free from misstatements.

"In taking this action against EC Audit, ASIC is sending a message to auditors to maintain a strong culture focused on audit quality and that any serious failure to comply with auditing standards will be prosecuted," she said.