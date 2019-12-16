NEWS
Regulatory
Half of all AFSL applications approved
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 16 DEC 2019   12:37PM

ASIC revealed just 53% of AFSL applications received this year were approved.

ASIC received approximately 2491 applications in 2018-2019 - 64% of AFS licences, 27% for credit licences and 9% relating to professional auditor registrations.

In the report, ASIC said: "We approved 327 new AFS licences and varied 495 AFS licences, of which 467 were approved with additional regulatory outcomes; we cancelled 342 AFS licences and suspended 11 AFS licences."

ASIC also finalised 92 SMSF auditor applications - of which, 62 were received during the year and 30 were yet to be finalised from last year.

About 61 of those applications were approved and 31 were withdrawn.

"For the first year since inception, the total number of approved AFS licensees has fallen (from 6170 in June 2018 to 6159 in June 2019)," ASIC said.

"Given the generally consistent number of new AFS licences approved each year, the decrease reflects an increase in the number of cancellations. However, the total number of AFS licensees is still significantly higher than at the commencement of the regime."

The report offered some insight into ASIC's regulatory approach when it comes to enforcing licensee compliance.

ASIC's additional license conditions imposed on IOOF and AMP Financial Planning were highlighted as examples of the regulator's approach.

ASIC executive director, assessment and intelligence Warren Day said: "We are keen to foster a better understanding of the nature of ASIC's decision-making, what we consider when receiving an application and what is likely to increase the time required to consider an application."

He encouraged prospective applicants and licensees intending to apply for variations to review this report to better understand their obligations.

Meanwhile, ASIC is also reminding AFSLs who have not yet updated the Financial Adviser Register that they need to add new details about their financial advisers by 1 January 2020.

New information on advisers is required by AFSLs under the most recent professional standards reforms for financial advisers.

"AFS licensees should note that ASIC offices are closed between Christmas Eve and the end of the year. We encourage all AFS licensees to do their reporting as soon as possible in case ASIC assistance is required," the regulator added.

Read more: ASICAFSLAMP Financial PlanningFinancial Adviser RegisterWarren Day
