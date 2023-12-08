GSFM to distribute Access Capital Partners offering to HNWs

GSFM has partnered with Parisian firm Access Capital Partners (ACP) to distribute its European infrastructure and smaller buyout strategies to local wealthy investors and family offices.

GSFM chief executive Damien McIntyre said the partnership will provide a diversified exposure to European investments.

"GSFM's strategy is to partner with high calibre investment managers in Australia and overseas, to deliver differentiated, quality investment strategies that are not widely available to investors in the Australian market," McIntyre said.

"The addition of ACP to our existing fund manager line-up means we can offer a new and different asset class of European private assets to investors."

McIntyre said ACP's investment team has gained deep knowledge of European infrastructure and smaller buyout markets over 25 years. This, he said, influenced GSFM's partnership with the firm.

"The infrastructure investment strategy is focused on stable brownfield European assets across the energy, renewables, telecommunications, transportation, utilities, and social infrastructure sectors," McIntyre said.

"The need for this infrastructure is growing at a fast pace, and governments alone cannot fund these projects."

McIntyre added that public-private partnerships (PPPs) are becoming increasingly popular in the investment sector.

These investments have attractive risk/return characteristics due to the essential nature of the assets, their ability to generate stable long-term yields, and their resilience to changing economic cycles, he said.

Meanwhile, McIntyre said the smaller buy-out strategy offers a combination of primary fund investments, secondary transactions and direct co-investment opportunities through dedicated vehicles and segregated accounts.

Key drivers of value are pricing discipline, controlled levels of leverage, combined with turnover and EBITDA growth, achieved organically and/or using a buy-and build model.

"This strategy reflects ACP's investment philosophy that fundamental value creation is a more robust and sustainable source of return, through economic cycles, than sole reliance on financial leverage," McIntyre said.

ACP managing partner Phillippe Poggioli said the partnership was strategically important for the firm as it expands its reach outside of Europe and delivers the benefits of European asset exposure to Australian investors.

"GSFM is a well-established brand, with a high calibre team and a strong track record in distribution in Australia, and it was an easy decision to partner with them," Poggioli said.

"We are looking forward to working with the GSFM team as we bring our European-focused investments to Australian institutional and wholesale investors and family offices."

UBS' latest Year Ahead 2024 report said it expects 3% growth from European countries in the year ahead.