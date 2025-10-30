GSFM bolsters Queensland presence

GSFM is expanding its business development efforts in Queensland with a new key account manager hire.

Kayla Batiste has been appointed to the newly created role, reporting to the $12.16 billion fund manager's head of retail business, Ben Williams.

She will oversee panel management, client retention, platform and product distribution, strategic planning and execution, as well as sales analytics and reporting, supporting the business and its fund manager partners.

Batiste joins GSFM from Macquarie Group, where she worked for nine years, most recently as business development manager in the Brisbane office.

Before that, she worked as an adviser services consultant with Macquarie Group for two years. She started her career at Mortgage Choice.

Williams,who took over the role from Stephen Fletcher a year ago after Fletcher became a client portfolio manager at GSFM's fund manager partner, Munro Partners, welcomed her to the firm.

"Ms Batiste's appointment will significantly increase the depth and breadth of the business development capabilities in the important Queensland market," Williams said.

"Kayla is a results-oriented BDM with over 10 years of experience in financial services. She has a proven track record in retaining and growing high-value panel clients while identifying and converting new business opportunities - skills that will serve her well in this new role."

Williams said Batiste arrived at GSFM at an important time in the business's growth, as it continues to bring new opportunities to the Australian market.

"Kayla's experience is a good fit for the GSFM business - which has a portfolio that spans global and Asian equities, Australian equities, fixed income and private credit, as well as alternative strategies."

Last month, GSFM announced a distribution partnership with Auscap Asset Management to facilitate the distribution of Auscap's High Conviction Australian Equities and its Ex-20 Australian Equities Fund in Australia and New Zealand.

GSFM works with 10 specialist investment manager partnerships.