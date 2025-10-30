Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

GSFM bolsters Queensland presence

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 30 OCT 2025   2:22PM

GSFM is expanding its business development efforts in Queensland with a new key account manager hire.

Kayla Batiste has been appointed to the newly created role, reporting to the $12.16 billion fund manager's head of retail business, Ben Williams.

She will oversee panel management, client retention, platform and product distribution, strategic planning and execution, as well as sales analytics and reporting, supporting the business and its fund manager partners.

Batiste joins GSFM from Macquarie Group, where she worked for nine years, most recently as business development manager in the Brisbane office.

Before that, she worked as an adviser services consultant with Macquarie Group for two years. She started her career at Mortgage Choice.

Williams,who took over the role from Stephen Fletcher a year ago after Fletcher became a client portfolio manager at GSFM's fund manager partner, Munro Partners, welcomed her to the firm.

"Ms Batiste's appointment will significantly increase the depth and breadth of the business development capabilities in the important Queensland market," Williams said.

"Kayla is a results-oriented BDM with over 10 years of experience in financial services. She has a proven track record in retaining and growing high-value panel clients while identifying and converting new business opportunities - skills that will serve her well in this new role."

Williams said Batiste arrived at GSFM at an important time in the business's growth, as it continues to bring new opportunities to the Australian market.

"Kayla's experience is a good fit for the GSFM business - which has a portfolio that spans global and Asian equities, Australian equities, fixed income and private credit, as well as alternative strategies."

Last month, GSFM announced a distribution partnership with Auscap Asset Management to facilitate the distribution of Auscap's High Conviction Australian Equities and its Ex-20 Australian Equities Fund in Australia and New Zealand.

GSFM works with 10 specialist investment manager partnerships.

Read more: Macquarie GroupKayla Batiste

Related News

Tech concentration in super a major concern: APRA
Allianz Retire+ rejigs executive team, product and marketing chief exits
Aware Super promotes technology chief to C-suite
Macquarie suffers first strike on pay package
Macquarie chief financial officer steps down
King's honours list recognises excellence in super, finance
Macquarie raked over the coals again by ASIC
Macquarie terminates Aussie equity funds
Underinvestment in Southeast Asia a 'big issue' for Australia
Impact investors need instos, governments to scale: Experts

Editor's Choice

Tech concentration in super a major concern: APRA

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:16PM
APRA is reviewing trustees' material service providers as it develops a financial system-wide view of entities' reliance on third party providers and where concentration risks lie.

Retirees could be out up to $136k: SMC

ANGELIQUE MINAS  |   12:13PM
A new report by Super Members Council indicates a typical retiree could miss out on up to $136,000 over their retirement due to the system's complexity.

Brighter Super launches new brand campaign

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:44PM
New advertisements see members lying back on hammocks carried by red balloons as they float across the Queensland landscape.

Crown Wealth director banned for two years

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
ASIC has banned another former Crown Wealth Group staffer from working in the financial services industry for showing incompetence in addressing fees-for-no-service (FFNS) misconduct.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

FEB
12

Chief Economists Forum - Sydney 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Daniel Stojanovski

Daniel Stojanovski

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
In just 13 years, Daniel Stojanovski has risen from summer intern to chief investment officer; a meteoric rise for someone who had a laundry list of career options in mind. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media