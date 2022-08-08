Newspaper icon
Regulatory

Government strengthens multinationals tax laws

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 8 AUG 2022   12:43PM

The Labor government is cracking down on multinational enterprises (MNEs) avoiding tax and transparency.

Last week, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said it's the government's priority to make sure that multinational corporations pay a fair share of tax where they make their profits.

"What I hope to do in the next day or two is to release the discussion paper, which is the consultation that we committed to when it comes to the implementation of the multinational tax policies that we took to the election, and they are our priority," he explained.

On Friday, the government issued its multinational tax integrity package which aims to stop MNEs from adopting increasingly sophisticated tax planning practices.

"MNEs can take advantage of the differences between jurisdictions' tax systems to minimise their tax paid, typically by moving the incidence of taxation from a high taxation jurisdiction to a low taxation jurisdiction, or by avoiding a taxable presence in high taxation jurisdictions altogether," it said.

"Transparency is a key factor underpinning the integrity of the tax system. It can help to deter MNEs from entering arrangements to minimise their tax paid and helps to build community confidence that MNEs are paying their fair share of tax in Australia."

This discussion paper seeks to amend Australia's existing thin capitalisation rules to limit interest deductions for MNEs in line with the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)'s recommended approach under Action 4 of the Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) program.

It also looks to introduce a new rule limiting MNEs' ability to claim tax deductions for payments relating to intangibles and royalties that lead to insufficient tax paid.

As well as ensure enhanced tax transparency by MNEs, through measures such as public reporting of certain tax information on a country-by-country basis; mandatory reporting of material tax risks to shareholders; and requiring tenderers for Australian government contracts to disclose their country of tax domicile.

Chalmers added the crackdown is part of a global movement to stop big corporations from avoiding tax.

"There is a big agenda around multinational taxes from the OECD. At the G20 meetings in Indonesia, one of the topics of conversation was about how the world can work together on the two pillars of the OECD agenda and make sure that we fix this problem in the global economy and certainly in our economy," he said.

"Where it's too easy for multinational corporations to move their debt or move their profits around the world in a way that sells countries short and makes it harder for us to fund the things that we really care about health care and education and all of those federal government programs that we need to fund in the context of all of our other budget constraints."

The changes contemplated in the issued paper seek to target activities deliberately designed to minimise tax, while also considering the need to attract and retain foreign capital and investment in Australia, limit potential additional compliance cost considerations for business, and continue to support genuine commercial activity.

The government also announced that it will implement a public registry of beneficial ownership to improve transparency on corporate structures, to show who ultimately owns or controls a company or legal vehicle.

