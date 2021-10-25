Government-run super would leave members worse off: ISA

New modelling from Industry Super Australia finds that the establishment of a government-run fund would see a member $126,000 worse off at retirement.

The new report, Nationalising super: Why politicians should keep their hands off your retirement savings, reveals that said fund could be prone to political interference and conflicts of interest.

The Productivity Commission found internationally government-run super funds invest conservatively as few governments can withstand the political risk of negative returns during market downturns, leading to less money at retirement and more pressure on the Aged Pension to pick up the slack, ISA chief executive Bernie Dean, said.

"This plan would funnel millions of Australian workers into an expensive and poor performing government-controlled super fund - all so politicians can get their hands on people's money. Workers' savings would become a slush fund for pork-barrelling by politicians chasing votes rather than investment returns," he said.

"If the Treasurer wants to nationalise super, he'll need to explain to millions of Australians why he shoehorned them into a dud fund that could leave them $126,000 worse off at retirement."

This is based on the assumption that the member is a 30-year-old worker in a government-run fund who will pay exorbitant fees and earn lower investment returns.

"Political ideology could also trump the financial interest of members, especially when a government makes itself the investment officer, trustee, owner, regulator and supervisor," Dean said.