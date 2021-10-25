NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Government-run super would leave members worse off: ISA

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 25 OCT 2021   12:24PM

New modelling from Industry Super Australia finds that the establishment of a government-run fund would see a member $126,000 worse off at retirement.

The new report, Nationalising super: Why politicians should keep their hands off your retirement savings, reveals that said fund could be prone to political interference and conflicts of interest.

The Productivity Commission found internationally government-run super funds invest conservatively as few governments can withstand the political risk of negative returns during market downturns, leading to less money at retirement and more pressure on the Aged Pension to pick up the slack, ISA chief executive Bernie Dean, said.

"This plan would funnel millions of Australian workers into an expensive and poor performing government-controlled super fund - all so politicians can get their hands on people's money. Workers' savings would become a slush fund for pork-barrelling by politicians chasing votes rather than investment returns," he said.

Sponsored by MLC Asset Management
Find out why 44% of advisers are using managed accounts

"If the Treasurer wants to nationalise super, he'll need to explain to millions of Australians why he shoehorned them into a dud fund that could leave them $126,000 worse off at retirement."

This is based on the assumption that the member is a 30-year-old worker in a government-run fund who will pay exorbitant fees and earn lower investment returns.

"Political ideology could also trump the financial interest of members, especially when a government makes itself the investment officer, trustee, owner, regulator and supervisor," Dean said.

Read more: Industry Super AustraliaBernie DeanProductivity Commission
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Tax incentive could boost affordable housing: ISA
What will it take to get super on parental leave?
Family law super reform passes
Maritime Super criticises unfair YFYS test
Maritime Super dumps ISA membership
Retail funds to benefit from YFYS test changes
Retirement Income Covenant paper released
SG rise to benefit 6.7m Australians: ISA
Industry mixed on YFYS
More super tax concessions on table

Editor's Choice

Exam pass rate steady at 60%

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:20PM
The September financial adviser exam pass rate was stable at 60% but continues to fall below the overall pass rate of 88.5%.

Australian corporate bond overhaul

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:10PM
The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Tax and Revenue has released a report aimed at overhauling Australia's corporate bond market.

Future Fund hits $199 billion

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:07PM
Future Fund's latest portfolio update shows the sovereign wealth fund is just shy of hitting $200 billion.

Superhero raise takes it across the ditch

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:30PM
Share trading platform Superhero will take the $40 million it has raised this year to expand into New Zealand by mid-2022.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
2

Sustainable Impact Investing Webinar 

NOV
11

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
25

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

DEC
2

Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you agree that integrating ESG and responsible investment considerations should be standard practice in investment management?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Cassandra Crowe

HEAD OF CONSULTANTS AND RESEARCH
T. ROWE PRICE INTERNATIONAL LTD
T. Rowe Price vice president, head of consultant relations Australia and New Zealand Cassandra Crowe is a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion. Here she explains her philosophy for making a positive difference. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.